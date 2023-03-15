Bitcoin Slides Below $24.5K As European Banking Woes Spook Investors

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Slides Below $24.5K As European Banking Woes Spook Investors

CoinDesk - Jocelyn Yang
2023-03-15 23:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin slid below $24,500 as investors weighed a potential European banking meltdown triggered by concerns about often-embattled Credit Suisse.
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization dropped to $23,946 at one point before regaining ground to recently trade at $24,502, roughly flat over the 24 hours. But that was still well off BTC's highs of the previous day when it soared past $26,000 after the release of a mildly upbeat consumer price index (CPI) inflation data for February. The 6% CPI improved on the previous month’s reading and offered investors looking for more monetary policy dovishness hope the U.S. Federal Reserve would at least temporarily stop its recent diet of interest rate hikes.
On Wednesday, banking troubles trumped monetary policy considerations.
Shares of the Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse (CS), which has been rocked by scandals over the past year and posted losses for five consecutive quarters, tanked on Wednesday after the bank’s largest investor, Saudi National Bank, said it wouldn’t invest capital beyond the $1.5 billion it sank into the bank last year. Saudi National Bank owns a stake of up to 9.9%.
The Swiss National Bank seemed to at least temporarily halt the damage after announcing it would provide CS with liquidity “if necessary,” and rejecting the notion that contagion tied to the failure of two, large U.S. regional banks over the past week had spread overseas.
Credit Suisse shares tumbled 13%, as did several European banking stocks including French banks BNP Paribas (BNP.PA) and Société Générale (GLE:FP), down by 8% and 10%, respectively. European markets tumbled as investors in riskier assets grew skittish.
U.S. equity markets initially tumbled on the banking news coming from Europe before recovering some of their losses. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropped 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively. But the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.05%.
Regional banking stocks also plunged, with First Republic Bank (FRC) and PacWest Bancorp (PACW) falling 21% and 13%, respectively.
“Credit Suisse is a bigger story than Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and this has Wall Street extremely nervous,” ​​Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign exchange market maker Oanda, wrote in a Wednesday email. “Bitcoin’s decline isn’t that bad when you consider how much pressure is hitting stocks, oil prices and the euro.”
While banking turmoil could ultimately become a bullish moment for bitcoin, “for now crypto weakness is justified,” Moya added.
Meanwhile, the CME FedWatch Tool showed that currently around 55% of traders believe the Fed will not raise interest rates at its next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting starting March 22. An additional 45% expect the Fed to boost the rate by 25 basis points (bps), a stark change from a week ago when an increasing number of observers felt the Fed would increase the rate by 50 bps.
Will Tamplin, a senior analyst at technical analysis-based research firm Fairlead Strategies, said BTC's resistance is strong near $25,200, while tackling “intermediate-term overbought conditions in place that have become a headwind."
“This increases short-term downside risk to support from the 200-day [moving average] (~$19,800),” Tamplin told CoinDesk in an email.
Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, was hovering around $1,656 Wednesday afternoon, down 2.4% from Tuesday, same time. HNT, the native token of the decentralized wireless communication network Helium, recently tumbled 13% to trade near $2 Wednesday, its lowest level in two months. The decline came after Binance.US said it would delist the cryptocurrency on March 21.
The CoinDesk Market Index, which measures overall crypto market performance, was down roughly 3% for the day.
View full text