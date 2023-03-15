The Grand Plan for Ethereum: an Analysis of Zero-Knowledge Scaling From ETHDenver 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

The Grand Plan for Ethereum: an Analysis of Zero-Knowledge Scaling From ETHDenver 2023

Benzinga by Ryan McNamara
2023-03-15 17:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Without a high-level understanding of zero-knowledge (ZK) technology running on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), it’s hard to conceptualize the benefit this innovation brings to the crypto economy.
Before diving into some of the leading projects building ZK infrastructure, it’s important to understand what ZK Proofs are.

Zero Knowledge Proofs

ZK Proofs allow verifiers to prove that a party meets a certain set of criteria without revealing the specific information that qualifies the party to meet those criteria. In the case of transactions, ZK networks can verify transactions while sending the minimum possible data to Ethereum’s mainnet, allowing for maximum scalability.
Regarding ZKs in DeFi, the technology can be used to preserve the privacy of users while enabling these users to leverage their data for financial functions.
Benzinga discussed use cases for ZKs and income-backed DeFi loans with Huma Finance co-founder Richard Liu. Here's what he said:
“In our case, we want to look into off-chain income in order to borrow against it. Working in fintech, there’s a lot of user information associated with income. In crypto, privacy-preserving technology is so important; I only need to know you have that capacity, I don’t need to know the details that prove it," he says. "We’re looking into ZKs to receive the essential information we need without extracting any additional information from users.”
Builders have already begun to build on top of Huma Finance using Zero-Knowledge proofs. Building a credit-enabled ZK wallet, the hackathon group Joey Finance deployed Huma onto ZKsync in order to reap the benefits of Zero-Knowledge proofs for credit building.

Technical Differences Between ZK Networks

Benzinga then talked with Scroll, a leading ZK EVM.
There are currently three approaches to zero knowledge networks, as Pseudo, the team’s researcher, distinguishes below:
“There are three categories of ZK EVMs: Byte-code compatible, language compatible, and ZK VM. Byte-code compatible would be Scroll and Polygon Hermez, which means at the lowest level of compilation for solidity contracts, all the opcodes are mapped to circuits, allowing for all the ZK stuff to be abstracted away under the hood. With language-compatible ZKs, there’s an intermediary virtual machine; in ZKSync’s case it’s the LLVM. It’s kind of like an emulator. With ZK VMs, you need to use different languages, but it’s more circuit-friendly, which makes things easier; this is the case for Starkware. At Scroll, applications on Ethereum can port over to our network with no changes in their code.”

Multiple ZKEVMs Existing In Tandem

ConsenSys has an umbrella of influential products with millions of users, including Metamask and Infura.
Consensys head of research Nicolas Liochon explained that it’s useful to have multiple ZK EVMs exist in tandem.
"We see the future of ZKs similar to where layer 1 is now. On layer 1, there are multiple clients, so no one client has too much power. We think the long-term positioning of ZK EVMs will be the same, while not being that different from one another. At the end of the day, it’s not about having different capabilities of ZK EVMs, it’s about having a choice between them, that’s key.”
Liochon advocates for multiple ZK EVMs for decentralization. Also, as a part of security, ZK EVMs are using complicated cryptography, he says. Because of the complexity, there is the risk of bugs that will persist.
"By having multiple provers, just like on layer 1, if there’s a bug on one of the provers, there won’t be the same bug on all of the provers," Liochon adds. "Because of this, bugs can’t be used to take my money and so on.”
ZKs could also be integrated into Ethereum’s layer 1. However, his optimistic outlook predicts zero knowledge on layer 1 is still five to 10 years away from coming to fruition. He continues:
“The fact that people can trust the layer 2 means that there will be more users and applications. Once the technology is proven and trusted with time, it can move to the layer 1. Then, the layer 1 can use this logic; it’s a possible future but it may take 5 or 10 years. I think I’m optimistic on the timeline unfortunately, but it’s a very valid vision.”

The Beginnings Of ZKEVM Technology

Mint Ventures explained the earliest ZKEVM equivalent projects and their importance for scaling Ethereum. As a research-based venture firm for digital assets, Mint Ventures continuously releases reports on trends in the blockchain space.
According to Mint Ventures researcher Snapp Ye:
“In July 2022, Polygon was the first to announce the implementation of ZKEVM equivalence. Within a month, the Polygon token price soared from $0.34 to $0.95. Polygon’s surge caused unprecedented Layer 2 fever... Layer 2s are very noteworthy for several reasons; the processing capacity of Ethereum is extremely limited, and a large number of Layer 2s are needed to achieve capacity expansion and thus land in the real world on a large scale. On the other hand, with the drastic increase of on-chain application scenarios, the demand of on-chain applications for execution layer is also more diversified, and massive Layer 2s with different features interacting through the main chain of Ethereum may be the trend of blockchain in the future.”
Many networks have yet to release their own tokens, and future airdrops on these networks are likely, Ye added.
While there will be more airdrops coming from new scaling solutions, many networks informed Benzinga that they are not considering a native token for the network. The ConsenSys ZK has no current plans for a token, while the Scroll team uses Ether as the gas token on the network.
Regardless, ZKs will continue to have a huge impact on blockchain scalability, and there will be investment opportunities spurring alongside the technologies development. Even if networks opt to forgo a native-token, applications will arise that take advantage of the innovation in various ways.
View full text