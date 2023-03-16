Solana NFT Marketplace Formfunction to Close on March 29th

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Solana NFT Marketplace Formfunction to Close on March 29th

TheTokenist - Tim Fries
2023-03-16 00:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions.
On Wednesday, March 15th, the Solana non-fungible token marketplace Formfunction announced it had made the decision to shut down. According to the announcement, the platform will remain functional until Wednesday, March 29th, and users will be able to keep and relist their digital collectibles even after the closing.

Formfunction to Shut Down on March 29th

On March 15th, the Solana NFT marketplace Formfunction announced it has reached the decision to shut down in two weeks’ time on March 29th. Without providing the exact reason for the decision, the platform stated that it was a difficult choice that resulted from “careful consideration”. Formfunction also expressed its pride over the work they’ve done since opening in early 2022:
We’re proud of what we’ve built towards our mission to help creators make a living, and we’re grateful for the support and love we’ve found in this community. To all the creators and collectors who’ve used Fofu over the past year—you are what really made our platform shine.
Formfunction also released a tool intended to help creators export their creations more easily. Despite the closing, everyone will be able to keep their non-fungible tokens and relist them on other platforms if they chose, however, the marketplace stated it would be most convenient for users to delist them before March 29th.
In the blog post accompanying the announcement, Formfunction expressed their gratefulness to the community, and stated they remain, despite the decision to shit down, excited about the future of the ecosystem.
Join our Telegram group and never miss a breaking digital asset story.

Prominent NFT Projects Shutting Down Despite a 2023 Resurgence For Digital Collectibles

Only days before Formfunction, Meta also announced it is terminating its digital collectibles project. The social media giant entered the NFT sphere in May 2022 on Instagram and in June 2022 on Facebook. Similar to today’s announcement, Meta offered no exact explanation for their sudden decision to end support for digital collectibles.
The social media giant and Formfunction’s decisions come at a time when non-fungible tokens are witnessing a resurgence after what appeared like an extinction event during the “crypto winter” of the previous year. The return to popularity for NFTs is driven, to some extent at least, by the recent rise of aggregators like Blur which even managed to eclipse OpenSea shortly after launching its long-awaited token.
While some platforms are exiting the digital collectibles space, others are only starting their foray into the space. Amazon, for example, is expected to officially announce its NFT and web3 gaming initiative next month, while another legacy company, Walmart, registered digital asset-related trademarks in late January.
Finance is changing. Learn how, with Five Minute Finance. A weekly newsletter that covers the big trends in FinTech and Decentralized Finance. Try it out (for free) Awesome You’ve subscribed. You’re well on your way to being in the know.
Why is Formfunction shutting down? Tell us what you think in the comments below.
The post Solana NFT Marketplace Formfunction to Close on March 29th appeared first on Tokenist.
View full text