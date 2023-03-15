Ethereum Completes Goerli Testnet

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Completes Goerli Testnet

CryptoDaily by Amara Khatri
2023-03-15 14:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Ethereum developers have completed the final round of testing for the network prior to the Shapella upgrade.
Shapella Launch Date To Be Set Soon
On Tuesday, March 14, Ethereum developers conducted the final dress rehearsal for the upcoming Shanghai/Capella upgrade, also referred to as the Shapella upgrade. Although the exact date of the Shapella upgrade is yet to be set, the community believes it will take place in early April. The date will be set when the Ethereum developers meet for their biweekly call on Thursday. In the last call, the developers had talked about pushing back their initial March timeline to early April.
Low Participation In Goerli Testnet
Tuesday’s dress rehearsal took place on the Goerli testnet and stimulated staked ether (ETH) withdrawals. In the next and final step, the ETH staking would go live on the mainnet.
Although the upgrade for the testnet was triggered at epoch 162304 at 10.26 UTC, there was low validator participation of just 26%. Due to this, the epoch has not yet been finalized. Ideally, this would have been done at 10.38 UTC.
According to Ben Edgington, a product lead at Teku, an Ethereum client, this low participation rate was likely due to validator nodes not having upgraded on time for the Goerli fork.
Staked ETH Soon To Be Unlocked
The upcoming upgrade is the final element required for the Ethereum network to fully transition to a proof-of-stake mechanism. Once the upgrade is live on the mainnet, validators will be able to withdraw their staked ether.
So far, the funds have been locked up on the Ethereum blockchain since its PoS Beacon Chain went live in December 2020. Additionally, validators would also be able to withdraw the rewards they have earned by validating blocks on the blockchain.
Most Significant Testnet Completed
Developers use these testing networks or testnets to assess the performance of different upgrades and changes before deploying on the mainnet. It provides the developers the opportunity to check for bugs or any necessary improvements to be made on the code before taking it live on the mainnet.
Most of these testnets successfully mimic the mainnet to a certain degree. The Goerli testnet is considered especially useful and highly anticipated since, of all the other simulators, it has the largest validator set and mimics the mainnet’s blockchain activity most closely. The Goerli testnet also provided the last opportunity for staking providers to check if the staked ETH withdrawals were being properly processed.
Including Goerli, there have been two other testnets to run through the Shanghai upgrade simulation - Zheijhang and Sepolia.
View full text