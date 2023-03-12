Coinbase Launches Zero-fee Local Bank Transfers in Singapore

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Coinbase Launches Zero-fee Local Bank Transfers in Singapore

CryptoNews by Ogwu Osaemezu Emmanuel
2023-03-15 13:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Coinbase has rolled out free fiat deposits and withdrawals via local bank transfers for its Singaporean customers. Users can now transfer funds to and from their Coinbase accounts via Standard Chartered bank at no extra cost.
Coinbase crypto exchange has rolled out free fiat deposits and withdrawals for its Singapore-based customers through its banking partner, Standard Chartered, as part of its international expansion strategy.
Per sources close to the matter, the move is expected to make it easier for the exchange’s Singaporean customers to purchase bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. It is also likely to make Coinbase more competitive, as other digital assets trading venues like Crypto.com and Gemini offer similar services in the region.
Singapore’s financial watchdog, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has since signaled plans to introduce stricter rules for crypto market participants, and the sudden collapse of the disgraced Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX last Nov., which brought increased scrutiny upon government officials, made it even more crucial to introduce more robust regulatory guidelines for crypto.
Amidst the banking crisis that has so far seen heavy hitters in the US such as Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and others kick the bucket, Brian Armstrong’s Coinbase revealed on March 13, that it had a $240 million balance in Signature Bank, while also assuring its customers that their funds are safe.
As of close of business Friday March 10 Coinbase had an approximately $240m balance in corporate cash at Signature. As stated by the FDIC, we expect to fully recover these funds. https://t.co/XY5L7m4RMs
— Coinbase (@coinbase) March 12, 2023
As reported by crypto.news on March 13, Coinbase suspended Binance USD (BUSD) trading on its platform due to regulatory concerns. However, the company has clarified that it will continue offering its users staking services despite SEC’s crackdown on staking service providers like Kraken.
View full text