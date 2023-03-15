copy link
Alameda-Linked Wallet Sent $100M of Stablecoins to Trading Firms After USDC Depeg
CoinDesk by Oliver Knight
2023-03-15 12:18
A wallet linked to the liquidators of the Alameda Research estate sent $100 million in stablecoins to crypto trading firms Cumberland and GSR Markets over the weekend.
Over $47 million worth of USD Coin (USDC), which fell victim to a depeg at the weekend amid banking concerns in the U.S., was sent to GSR Markets on March 13, with a further $50.3 million being sent to Cumberland across two transactions, according to on-chain analysis by Arkham Intelligence.
Three other wallets previously linked to FTX and Alameda sent $188.58 million to crypto exchanges Coinbase, Kraken and Binance on Tuesday, according to blockchain sleuth Lookonchain. It remains unclear whether capital is being consolidated in line with bankruptcy proceedings or if it is being deployed to generate a yield.
New FTX CEO John J. Ray III, who was paid $690,000 for his first few weeks in the role, has been mulling a series of ideas to make creditors whole following FTX and Alameda's collapse in November. One idea was reboot the FTX exchange.
“Everything is on the table,” Ray told the Wall Street Journal in January. “If there is a path forward on that, then we will not only explore that, we’ll do it.”
