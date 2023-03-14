copy link
Dogecoin Co-Founder Takes a Dig At 'Shark Tank' Star: 'O'Leary Still Thinks FTX Is a Good Investment'
Benzinga - Mehab Qureshi
2023-03-15 14:14
Two days after "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary declared he wouldn't invest in bank stocks in response to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus fired back a mocking retort.
What Happened: Markus, popularly known as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” responded to a Twitter account ‘unusual whales’ that posted that O'Leary said that he will “never buy a bank stock again as Biden 'has essentially nationalized the industry' post-Silicon Valley Bank.”
Markus responded saying, “Kevin O'Leary still thinks FTX is a good investment.”
counterpoint: kevin o’leary still thinks FTX is a good investment— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 14, 2023
O'Leary, earlier in December, said he was paid a little less than $15 million to be a spokesperson for FTX but ended up losing almost all the money after the cryptocurrency firm's collapse.
In a Senate meeting in November 2022, O'Leary accused Binance of leveraging the FTX scandal to gain a global monopoly by putting FTX out of business. He cited Sam Bankman-Fried's purchase of FTX shares from Binance as evidence of some money being transferred to Binance.
Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao, popularly known as "CZ," called O’Leary a "liar," saying he was "making a bunch of nonsense claims" about Binance.
Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.074, up 4.25% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.
