Bitcoin, Ether, Forkast 500 NFT Index Extend Gains; U.S. Banking Crisis Concerns Ease As Inflation Slows to 6%

Bitcoin and Ether rose on Wednesday afternoon in Asia, along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Solana and Polygon were the biggest gainers, both rising above 5% in the last 24 hours. Asian equity markets strengthened on Wednesday, mirroring a relief rally in U.S. equities on Tuesday, as concerns of a crisis in the banking sector eased after February U.S. inflation data arrived in line with expectations.

Fast facts