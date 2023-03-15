Bitcoin, Ether, Forkast 500 NFT Index Extend Gains; U.S. Banking Crisis Concerns Ease As Inflation Slows to 6%

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin, Ether, Forkast 500 NFT Index Extend Gains; U.S. Banking Crisis Concerns Ease As Inflation Slows to 6%

Forkast - Pradipta Mukherjee
2023-03-15 14:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin and Ether rose on Wednesday afternoon in Asia, along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Solana and Polygon were the biggest gainers, both rising above 5% in the last 24 hours. Asian equity markets strengthened on Wednesday, mirroring a relief rally in U.S. equities on Tuesday, as concerns of a crisis in the banking sector eased after February U.S. inflation data arrived in line with expectations.
See related article: New York regulator says Signature Bank closure ‘nothing to do’ with cryptocurrencies: Reuters

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin gained 2.46% to US$24,981 in 24 hours to 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, according to CoinMarketCap data. The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has gained 13.17% in the last seven days. Bitcoin rose above the US$26,000 mark at 9:15 p.m. in Hong Kong on Tuesday, for the first time in nine months, after the release of February U.S. inflation data.
  • Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, gained 2.13% to US$1,712, rising 9.99% on the week.
  • Solana gained the most among top 10 non-stablecoin cryptos, rising 5.84% to US$21.32, and posted a weekly gain of 10.91%. Polygon’s Matic token was the second-biggest gainer, rising 5.53% to US$1.23 and increasing 9.92% on the week.
  • BNB, the native token of world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, strengthened 2.54% to US$313.91, a 9.8% gain in the past seven days. Binance will stop sterling deposits and withdrawals for all customers by May, as Paysafe, its local partner for fiat on and off-ramps said it would stop sterling transfer services for U.K. users due to regulatory concerns.
  • The global crypto market capitalization rose 2.38% to US$1.1 trillion, while the total crypto market volume gained 10.43% to US$99.9 billion in the past 24 hours.
  • Asian markets mostly strengthened on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.52%, South Korea’s Kospi increased 1.31%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.03%.
  • The Shanghai Composite inched up 0.55%, while the Shenzhen Component Index dropped 0.03%. China’s economic data on Wednesday showed early signs of recovery as consumer spending picked up in January and February as expected.
  • The Forkast 500 NFT index rose 0.87% on the day to 4,109.45. Karafuru increased 8.91% as the day’s biggest gainer, followed by Sappy Seals that strengthened 5.49%.
  • Investors remained cautious ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting on Thursday. The market expects a 25 basis points rate hike, but a 50 basis points hike is also a possibility, despite this week’s banking turmoil.
  • European shares slipped on the day, with the STOXX 600 falling 0.59% and Germany’s DAX 40 declining 0.2%.
  • London’s benchmark FTSE 100 fell 0.65% below 7,600, as investors awaited Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s “Spring Budget” later Wednesday where he is expected to announce new pension and childcare reforms amid high costs of living in the U.K.
  • U.S. February inflation data released on Tuesday showed that inflation in the world’s largest economy slowed to 6% on the year and was in line with expectations.
  • “However, against a backdrop of a robust labour market, we still expect the central bank will raise interest rates by a quarter-point at their next meeting on March 22,” said Nigel Green, chief executive of financial advisory firm deVere Group.
  • “Should the Fed pause the rate hike agenda now, it puts them at risk of exposing themselves to inflation speeding up again. And then they would be forced to make larger hikes later, which would harm their objective and dent their credibility,” Green added.
  • See related article: Banks are bringing systemic risks to crypto, says Circle’s Disparte
View full text