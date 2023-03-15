Binance Market Update (2023-03-15)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 2.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,063 and $26,490 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,783, up by 2.13%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include AGIX , CFX , and STX , up by 41%, 38%, and 35%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: