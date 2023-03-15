copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-03-15)
Binance
2023-03-15 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 2.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,063 and $26,490 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,783, up by 2.13%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include AGIX, CFX, and STX, up by 41%, 38%, and 35%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- OpenSea to Protect Buyers From Unintentional Purchases
- Why Did USDC Depeg? Circle CEO Gives the Inside Story
- Ethereum Deflation Hits Record High Six Months After Merge, What This Means for ETH
- Metamask Addresses Privacy Concerns With New Features for Enhanced Control
- National Australia Bank Made First-ever Cross-border Stablecoin Transaction
- Top Global Banks Indicate They're Still Willing to Work With Crypto Firms
- CPI Report Shows 6.0% Inflation- What to Expect From Fed?
- US DOJ Probes the Collapse of Terra’s Algorithmic Stablecoin
- Banking Crisis Spurs Investors to Crypto Alternatives As DEX and CEX Tokens Surge
- Crypto VC Digital Currency Group Turns to New Banking Partners After SVB Financial Debacle
- Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 On March 10
- Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Is Flashback of Lehman Brothers?
- Banks, Crypto Market Rally As US CPI Data Comes in At 6%
- Signature Bank Shuts Down Amid $10B Deposits Exodus
Market movers:
- ETH: $1699.67 (+1.87%)
- BNB: $311.3 (+2.23%)
- XRP: $0.3721 (+1.42%)
- ADA: $0.3418 (+0.38%)
- MATIC: $1.2133 (+5.48%)
- DOGE: $0.07481 (+4.37%)
- SOL: $21.01 (+5.52%)
- DOT: $6.299 (+3.31%)
- SHIB: $0.00001125 (+2.93%)
- TRX: $0.06698 (+1.16%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text