Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced a new strategic banking partnership with Standard Chartered, a leading international banking group. This move is expected to boost Coinbase’s banking strategy by providing enhanced access to banking services and enabling more efficient and secure fund transfers for its users.

Additionally, Coinbase has upgraded its retail platform, Singpass, for its customers in Singapore, allowing them to transfer funds to and from their Coinbase accounts for free using any local bank in Singapore. This development marks a significant step forward in Coinbase’s efforts to expand its reach in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market.

This move marks a significant departure from traditional crypto transfer methods, which were typically limited to Visa and MasterCard transactions. The fact that Singapore is now willing to cooperate with regulators to facilitate crypto activities is a promising sign for the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies in the country.

It also reflects a growing recognition of the potential benefits that digital currencies can offer in terms of speed, security, and cost-effectiveness. Overall, this move is likely to be welcomed by crypto enthusiasts around the world as a positive step towards greater mainstream acceptance of digital assets.

Singapore has taken another step towards making it easier for people to access cryptocurrency by introducing Singpass. This familiar and secure “2-click” experience is already widely used across a range of apps in Singapore, and will now be available to anyone looking to join Coinbase’s platform.

Coinbase, which was granted preliminary approval from Singapore’s monetary authorities last year to provide payment services, plans to expand its retail presence in the country, according to Ahmed.This comes after Coinbase and a few other wallet addresses reportedly received approximately one billion dollars’ worth of Bitcoin (BTC) from the United States government not too long ago.