Gaming Giant Wemade Announces Partnership With Data Warehouse Space and Time

CoinEdition - Shylin Sam
2023-03-15 08:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • South Korean video game developer Wemade has announced a strategic partnership with Space and Time (SxT), a decentralized data warehouse.
  • This collaboration will allow Wemade to power its blockchain and gaming services with Space and Time’s decentralized suite of developer tools.
  • Both organizations are thrilled about the myriad benefits this partnership can bring.
As the gaming sphere makes impressive strides, several major players in the field have announced intriguing collaborations. One such announcement is that of gaming giant Wemade Co., Ltd, which has just made public the news of a strategic partnership with Space and Time (SxT), a decentralized data warehouse.
Thrilled to partner with Wemade / @WemixNetwork as we build web3 dev and gaming tools in order to accelerate the next generation of great games! Delivering a Web3 native gaming database is a core focus of ours @SpaceandTimeDB.
— Nate Holiday (@holiday_nate) March 15, 2023
The organizations believe this partnership will allow Wemade to power its blockchain and gaming services with Space and Time’s decentralized suite of developer tools. While speaking about the collaboration with the Coin Edition team, WEMIX CEO Shane Kim said, “We believe that blockchain is the future of gaming, offering gamers greater ownership and control over their digital assets.”
As the blockchain transformation of traditional games continues to grow, the partnership with Space and Time will help strengthen our blockchain infrastructure capabilities and contribute to our commitment to building an inter-game economy.
Wemade is an established name in the gaming space. Wemade services more than 20 different play-to-earn (P2E) games across all genres, including MIR M and MIR4, on its global open blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY. It is most widely known for its blockbuster title, “The Legend of Mir 2.” Within years of its 2002 launch in China, The Legend of Mir 2 dominated the Chinese gaming market with a 64% market share.
The Space and Time team is just as excited about the partnership. “We’re thrilled to partner with one of the biggest and most respected gaming companies in the world,” said Nate Holiday, CEO and Co-Founder of Space and Time. The team explains that Space and Time is committed to advancing the blockchain gaming industry with essential next-generation infrastructure and developer tools. Holiday elaborates:
This partnership is a huge step forward for the Web3 gaming industry. Together, Wemade and Space and Time are building a new blockchain gaming ecosystem to onboard the next wave of game developers.
According to the team, Space and Time packages a full suite of developer tools in a single decentralized deployment. The platform provides developers with real-time, tamperproof indexed blockchain data, a hybrid transactional and analytic (HTAP) data warehouse, and a serverless API gateway for the simplified building of fully decentralized applications and faster dApp time-to-market.
In related news, WEMIX has also announced plans to launch an Ethereum layer-2 utilizing zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) protocols that will improve scalability while still ensuring users’ privacy and security. Space and Time and Wemade are planning to collaborate closely in the future with next-generation decentralized infrastructure for more robust and scalable GameFi development.
The post Gaming Giant Wemade Announces Partnership With Data Warehouse Space and Time appeared first on Coin Edition.
