OpenSea to Protect Buyers From Unintentional Purchases

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

OpenSea to Protect Buyers From Unintentional Purchases

CryptoNews by Samuel Mbaki Wanjiku
2023-03-15 08:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Opensea is taking steps to protect buyers from unintentionally buying unwanted items by implementing new measures.
OpenSea has implemented a new capability in SeaPort 1.4 to validate an item’s current status before accepting an offer. These measures have been specifically designed to address scenarios where an item was considered valid when a request was made but later turned out to be stolen or had its attributes changed.
The ultimate objective is to offer additional protection to buyers and enhance their overall shopping experience on the platform.
1/ We’ve rolled out new collection offer protection measures that help protect buyers from purchasing items they don’t want. Specifically: sometimes, an item will be in a valid state when an offer is made, only to be flagged as stolen or have its attributes change later.
— OpenSea (@opensea) March 14, 2023

NFT hackers stealing millions

In the recent past, Harpie had warned NFT users about new tactics used by hackers that involve gasless purchases on the OpenSea platform. According to Harpie, these hackers have already managed to steal millions of dollars worth of Apes in just the last few months.
OpenSea, a popular NFT marketplace, requires users to approve a signature request with an unintelligible message to make gasless sales and create private auctions. These signature requests are often presented as mandatory steps to log in and use the website.
The OpenSea contract allows for "gasless sales," where users can sell NFTs by signing an unreadable message like the one above.Here's the catch: you can also set up ⚠️private auctions with custom prices⚠️ with these unreadable signatures. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/Zq0FOYetfR
— Harpie (@harpieio) December 22, 2022
Unfortunately, this technical loophole is being exploited by phishing websites. These fraudulent websites request unsuspecting customers to sign one of these incomprehensible characters without the victims realizing the potential consequences.
Harpie has noted that hackers are using a trick to send login messages to victims, requesting them to approve the transfer of assets to the hacker’s account for free. These messages are disguised as signature requests for private sales.
Unfortunately, this phishing campaign has resulted in millions of dollars worth of Apes being transferred from the popular NFT marketplace.
View full text