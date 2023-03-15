copy link
Ethereum's Network-to-Value Ratio Slides to 3-Month Low As ETH Rallies 20%
Coindesk - Omkar Godbole
2023-03-15 07:07
An on-chain indicator suggests leading smart-contract blockchain Ethereum's native cryptocurrency, ether (ETH), may be trading at compelling valuations.
- The seven-day average of Ethereum's network-to-value (NVT) ratio, which measures the cryptocurrency's market capitalization (numerator) in relation to the value of on-chain transactions processed on the underlying blockchain (denominator), slipped to 59.3.
- That's the lowest since Nov. 19, according to data tracked by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.
- A rising ratio, implying a slower growth rate of onchain transactions relative to the cryptocurrency's price, suggests the network is overvalued. A declining ratio indicates otherwise.
- The metric is analogous to the price/earnings (P/E) ratio widely used in stock markets to gauge whether a share price is cheap or expensive.
- Ether has gained over 20% since late Friday, with prices reaching a six-month high of $1,784 at one point, CoinDesk data show.
