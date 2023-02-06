NounsDAO Approves Proposal for Feature-Length NFT Movie

Web3 community NounsDAO has passed a proposal to create a feature-length animated film featuring its popular non-fungible token (NFT) characters.

The proposal links up with Atrium, a network of independent Web3 artists and creators, to "continually produce a series of episodic content via consecutive proposals." According to Atrium, "Nouns: A Movie" will be created in multiple story acts that can be pieced together to "form the first feature-length cinematic content introducing Nouns to the world."

"This is a first for the NFT space; we are yet to see any other truly decentralized organizations make this level of commitment to quality, feature-length film production." Atrium said in a press release. Atrium creatives William Yu, HKJay, Zen Doubt, 3DPrint Guy and Meta Ent will help write, produce and animate the film.

The budget for the first installment has been set at $125,000. According to the proposal, the pilot will be revealed in 90 days, after which the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) will decide whether to continue funding the project. Nouns members will be allowed to submit story arcs and ideas for future installments.

Atrium's 3DPrintGuy recently created a short film funded by a previous NounsDAO proposal. All significant characters from the short were released as collectible NFTs.

Welcome to Nountown! The short film by @3D_PrintGuy (funded via Prop 195 @nounsdao) follows our hero through Nountown in a daring chase to ensure the Nounish glasses arrive at their destination. pic.twitter.com/2xkEK66nvP — Atrium (@AtriumNft) February 6, 2023

The NounsDAO community has also recently approved other creative endeavors to expand its ecosystem. Last month, the group voted to build out a comic book series with book publisher Titan Comics and NFT community ComicsDAO. In December, the Australian Open tennis tournament announced that it was teaming up with NounsDAO, OnCyber and Vayner Sports Pass to release its second ArtBall NFT collection.