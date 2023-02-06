NounsDAO Approves Proposal for Feature-Length NFT Movie

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NounsDAO Approves Proposal for Feature-Length NFT Movie

Coindesk - Rosie Perper
2023-03-15 08:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Web3 community NounsDAO has passed a proposal to create a feature-length animated film featuring its popular non-fungible token (NFT) characters.
The proposal links up with Atrium, a network of independent Web3 artists and creators, to "continually produce a series of episodic content via consecutive proposals." According to Atrium, "Nouns: A Movie" will be created in multiple story acts that can be pieced together to "form the first feature-length cinematic content introducing Nouns to the world."
"This is a first for the NFT space; we are yet to see any other truly decentralized organizations make this level of commitment to quality, feature-length film production." Atrium said in a press release. Atrium creatives William Yu, HKJay, Zen Doubt, 3DPrint Guy and Meta Ent will help write, produce and animate the film.
The budget for the first installment has been set at $125,000. According to the proposal, the pilot will be revealed in 90 days, after which the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) will decide whether to continue funding the project. Nouns members will be allowed to submit story arcs and ideas for future installments.
Atrium's 3DPrintGuy recently created a short film funded by a previous NounsDAO proposal. All significant characters from the short were released as collectible NFTs.
Welcome to Nountown! The short film by @3D_PrintGuy (funded via Prop 195 @nounsdao) follows our hero through Nountown in a daring chase to ensure the Nounish glasses arrive at their destination. pic.twitter.com/2xkEK66nvP
— Atrium (@AtriumNft) February 6, 2023
The NounsDAO community has also recently approved other creative endeavors to expand its ecosystem. Last month, the group voted to build out a comic book series with book publisher Titan Comics and NFT community ComicsDAO. In December, the Australian Open tennis tournament announced that it was teaming up with NounsDAO, OnCyber and Vayner Sports Pass to release its second ArtBall NFT collection.
View full text