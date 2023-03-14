Breaking: Shanghai Upgrade Executed on Testnet but Not Without Issues

The Shapella hard fork has been executed on the Goerli testnet — the last test run before Ethereum validators will be able to withdraw their Ether (ETH) from the Beacon Chain.

There were however issues with the hard fork. Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko noted that while deposits were being processed it didn't run as smoothly as it could have because several testnet validators didn't upgrade their client software before the Goerli fork.

Deposits are being processed (https://t.co/CxYtPcGMCp), but it seems like several validators haven't upgraded. Looking into it One challenge with testnet validators is that given the ETH is worthless, there's less incentive to run a validator/monitor it. — timbeiko.eth (@TimBeiko) March 14, 2023

He blamed it to testnet validators having "less incentive" to make the upgrade given that the "ETH is worthless" but expects validators to make proper adjustments ahead of the fork on the Ethereum Mainnet.

Through Ethereum Investment Proposal EIP-4895, staked ETH from the Beacon Chain will be "pushed" to the execution layer.

While the Shapella upgrade comprises of five different EIPs, EIP-4895 has been by far the most anticipated one as it move Ethereum one step closer to a fully functional proof-of-stake system.

Shapella is expected to take effect on the Ethereum Mainnet in April

The execution on Goerli was shared in a live stream by EthStaker on YouTube on March. 15.

We're going LIVE in ~10 minutes to discuss the Goerli Shapella Upgrade Watch here — r/EthStaker (@ethStaker) March 14, 2023

This is a developing story and more will be added when new information is revealed.