Why Did USDC Depeg? Circle CEO Gives the Inside Story

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Why Did USDC Depeg? Circle CEO Gives the Inside Story

CryptoPotato - Andrew Throuvalas
2023-03-15 01:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire spoke on Tuesday recapping the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and USDC drama from his company’s perspective.
According to Allaire, all of the company’s cash reserves are now stored with Bank of New York Melon.

Rescuing Crypto From Banking

During the interview, Allaire said his company was prepared to use Circle’s own corporate funds to backstop its underwater cash reserves before banks opened on Monday. The firm held $3.3 billion with SVB, which it briefly lost after the VC-banking giant was claimed by regulators on Friday.
“Fortunately, we didn’t need to do that,” said Allaire. “We’ve moved all of our assets to Bank of New York Melon, as well as held in the Circle Reserve Fund, which is short-term T-bills managed by Blackrock.
Circle’s $39 billion reserves are used to backstop its 39 billion USDC tokens circulating in the open market. USDC is intended to retain a 1:1 price relationship with the U.S. dollar, which it briefly lost on Friday after Circle revealed its SVB exposure. This posed great risks to both USDC holders and DeFi protocols heavily relying on USDC as loan collateral.
Thankfully for Circle, however, the Federal Reserve stepped in on Sunday to ensure all of its losses were recouped, alongside any other depositor to SVB. Nevertheless, the CEO said the entire ordeal reeked of irony:
“There’s been a lot of talk about protecting the banking system from crypto, [but] here we have a situation where we’re trying to protect a digital dollar from the banking system,” he said.
Federal regulators have issued various warnings to banks about the risks involved with servicing companies in the crypto sector since the collapse of FTX in November. A former congressman and board member of the crypto-friendly Signature Bank, Barney Frank, claimed on Monday that the bank’s seizure by regulators was likely a deliberate attack on crypto without any objective reasoning behind it.
In regard to SVB, however, Allaire believes its seizure and subsequent depositor bail-out was “the right path” given the “systemic risks” the bank’s collapse posed to the financial system.

Stablecoin Legislation Needed

Allaire does not believe USDC is likely to be deemed a security by regulators – nor is he worried about a potential lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after the agency threatened rival stablecoin issuer, Paxos, with the same last month.
“We’ve heard very clearly… that payment stablecoins – that are designed as mediums of exchange and held to the appropriate prudential standards – should absolutely be regulated as that kind of payment technology… and that’s where policymakers everywhere seem to be going,” he explained.
Stablecoin legislation is yet to be passed in the United States, leaving the SEC at war with the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over who controls the crypto industry. CFTC chair Rostin Benham told congress last week that stablecoins like Tether met the agency’s criteria for being a commodity.
The post Why Did USDC Depeg? Circle CEO Gives the Inside Story appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text