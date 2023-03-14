Top Global Banks Indicate They're Still Willing to Work with Crypto Firms

A number of top global banks are still willing to work with crypto firms, according to a CoinDesk report.

Messages viewed by the news outlet, from its parent company Digital Currency Group, suggest there have been positive responses from the likes of Santander, HSBC and Deutsche Bank.

Incidentally, HSBC's British arm snapped up the U.K. division of Silicon Valley Bank for £1 — that's $1.21 — on Monday.

It's also been revealed that DCG has made contact with BlackRock, JPMorgan and Bank of America.

Many crypto firms are looking for new banking partners after Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature all went under in the space of a week.

They enabled exchanges and other businesses to transact instantaneously and 24/7 — offering an alternative to the restricted hours of traditional banks.

Some businesses are now looking beyond the U.S. — and are seeking banking partners in Switzerland and parts of Asia.

There have also been murmurings that some exchanges may consider launching their own banking facilities, but this could attract a stern response from regulators.

As Jake Chervinsky, chief policy officer at the Blockchain Association, noted: