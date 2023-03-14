Banking Crisis Spurs Investors to Crypto Alternatives As DEX and CEX Tokens Surge

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Banking Crisis Spurs Investors to Crypto Alternatives As DEX and CEX Tokens Surge

Todayq by Om Labde
2023-03-14 13:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The recent banking crisis, involving the closure of several banks such as Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Silvergate, has sent shockwaves throughout the financial sector. As a result, investors are flocking to crypto alternatives, causing a surge in the prices of DEX and CEX tokens.
While it’s unclear whether the banking crisis is the sole reason for the increase in prices, some investors are gravitating towards specific tokens. In the past 24 hours, tokens such as OKB, GMX, dYdX, and GT have seen a significant increase in their value. OKB is up by 13%, GMX by 10%, dYdX by 8%, and GT by 7.5%.
According to industry experts, the broader crypto market has also seen an increase in value in the last day, with tokens related to tokenization, such as SNX, experiencing a nearly 8% rise in price. The overall market cap of the crypto market is now $1.08 trillion, representing a 5.59% increase in the last day.
However, the banking crisis has led to heavy losses in the stock market, particularly for banking institutions. Several banks have fallen in the past few weeks, including Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Silvergate. HSBC acquired the U.K. division of Silicon Valley Bank for a single pound, while the Federal Reserve shut down Signature Bank, citing system risk as one of the reasons behind the decision.
The situation has led some in the industry to criticize the U.S. authorities for their alleged anti-crypto stance. A board member of Signature Bank called it a “strong anti-crypto message,” while others believe that crypto is not responsible for the banking problems. Nevertheless, the government is likely to seek greater control over the crypto market.
Despite the turmoil, Bitcoin and other assets remain strong, with BTC up by nearly 6% over the past 24 hours and valued at approximately $25,648 at the time of publishing.
The recent banking crisis has caused a significant shift in the financial landscape, with investors turning to crypto alternatives as a safe haven. The surge in DEX and CEX token prices highlights the growing importance of the crypto market, which could potentially reshape the financial industry in the years to come.
View full text