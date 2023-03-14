copy link
create picture
more
Crypto VC Digital Currency Group Turns to New Banking Partners After SVB Financial Debacle
Benzinga by Anusuya Lahiri
2023-03-14 13:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
- Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) is hunting for new banking partners for portfolio companies following the collapse of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY), and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI).
- Santander, HSBC Holdings, Plc (NYSE: HSBC), Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB), BankProv, Bridge Bank, Mercury, Multis, and Series Financial are still keen to connect with crypto firms, CoinDesk reports citing relevant messages.
- The banking collapses in the U.S. left a lot of crypto firms and tech startups pursuing new banking partners.
- DCG had also reached out to BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK), JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), and Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC).
- The banks may restrict some services for crypto firms, for instance, brokerage and money market services and the ability to wire money to third parties.
- Traditional banks may agree to set up banking accounts for crypto firms subject to restrictions based on crypto exposure.
- Despite the industry meltdown, Western Alliance and Bridge Bank are still opening accounts for crypto firms.
- DCG has also contacted international banks, including Revolut in the U.K., United Overseas Bank (UOB) in Singapore, and Bank Leumi in Israel.
- On Wednesday, a DCG representative will meet with Senate Banking Committee staff on the fallout from SVB, Signature, and Silvergate.
View full text