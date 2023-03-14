Exchange
Signature Bank Shuts Down Amid $10B Deposits Exodus

InvestorBites by admin
2023-03-14 10:05
SNEAK PEEK
  • Signature Bank closed down due to $10B in customer withdrawals.
  • FDIC transferred deposits to Signature Bridge Bank, N.A.
  • The Federal Reserve pledged $25B to stabilize financial institutions.
According to reports, Signature, a commercial bank in New York, was shut down by the New York State Department of Financial Services on Sunday. This happened after the customers of Signature Bank withdrew over $10 billion in deposits after being alarmed by the unexpected closure of Silicon Valley Bank.
Consequently, in an effort to safeguard depositors, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) transferred all the deposits and most of the assets of Signature Bank to Signature Bridge Bank, N.A.
Moreover, as per recent reports, the FDIC is purported to take charge of operating the full-service bank and simultaneously initiate the process of marketing it to interested bidders.
In this regard, the Federal Reserve has announced its commitment to ensuring the stability of these institutions, pledging a staggering $25 billion. Further, after a conversation with the President, Treasury Secretary Yellen authorized moves to allow the FDIC to execute its remedies of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in a way that adequately safeguards all clients, insured and uninsured.
Additionally, in a recent statement, the Board emphasized its vigilance in monitoring the conditions across the financial system and its readiness to employ its full range of tools to provide further assistance where necessary.
In conclusion, the closure of Signature Bank and its transfer to Signature Bridge Bank, N.A., under the supervision of the FDIC, highlight the importance of ensuring the stability of financial institutions and safeguarding the interests of depositors.
With the Federal Reserve stepping in to support the financial sector, it is hoped that the industry can weather this storm and emerge stronger on the other side.
View full text