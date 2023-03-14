copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-14)
Binance
2023-03-14 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 5.67% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,880 and $24,900 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,268, up by 9.71%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include CFX, LOOM, and KEY, up by 27%, 27%, and 22%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Here’s How Ripple Execs Assess the US Banking System Crisis
- Meta Moves to End Support for NFTs on Facebook and Instagram
- Study Shows QR and Digital Payments Continue Gaining Ground in Argentina – Fintech Bitcoin News
- Coinbase Challenges US SEC “Regulation By Enforcement” As Crypto Recovers
- USDC, Crypto Rallies on News That SVB, Signature Bank Deposits Are Safe
- HSBC UK Bank Acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK in Rescue Deal
- Japanese Automaker Nissan Files 4 Web3 Trademarks for Infiniti, Nismo, Nissan Brands
- Bitcoin Surges Past $24,000 on CME Launch of BTC Event Contracts
- Euler Attack Causes Locked Tokens, Losses in 11 DeFi Protocols, Including Balancer
- Meta Drops Digital Collectibles for Instagram and Facebook: a Setback for the NFT Market?
- Panic Mustn’t Be Allowed to Spread After SVB Collapse: EU Lawmaker
- South Korea Invests Over $30 Million in Metaverse Fund to Boost Economic Growth
- Puma X Final Fantasy XIV Apparel Collection to Launch Soon
- U.S. Regulators Reassure SIVB Depositors Over Safety of Funds
- Rethinking the Value of DAOs
- Circle Taps Cross River As Banking Partner, Expands Ties With BNY
- Binance Launches Prepaid Card in Colombia
- SVB Crash Does Not Impact Ripple, Says Garlinghouse
- Algorand Foundation CEO Explains Blockchains Role in Finance
- HSBC Acquires Recently Closed Silicon Valley Bank UK
- $1 Billion Buying Pressure on BTC, ETH, BNB: CryptoQuant CEO
- CZ’s Vision for Banking Transparency With Merkle Trees
- EU Merchants Could Be Required to Accept Digital Euro, Ministers Told
- Solo Bitcoin Miner Defies Odds to Mine Valid BTC Block, Gets $150K Block Reward
Market movers:
- ETH: $1668.47 (+5.29%)
- BNB: $304.4 (+1.64%)
- XRP: $0.3669 (+1.33%)
- ADA: $0.3404 (+1.70%)
- MATIC: $1.1502 (+3.62%)
- DOGE: $0.07167 (+3.29%)
- SOL: $19.91 (+3.16%)
- DOT: $6.096 (+4.71%)
- TRX: $0.06619 (+0.91%)
- SHIB: $0.00001093 (+3.41%)
Top gainers on Binance:
