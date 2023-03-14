Binance Market Update (2023-03-14)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 5.67% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,880 and $24,900 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,268, up by 9.71%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include CFX , LOOM , and KEY , up by 27%, 27%, and 22%, respectively.

