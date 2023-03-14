Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer – Nissan – has reportedly filed for four Web3-related trademarks at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last week. The applications are for its Infiniti, Nismo, and Nissan brands.

According to the filing, Nissan intends to strengthen its foothold in the web3 space by creating virtual clothes, cars, headgear, trading cards, toys, tickets, and an online NFT marketplace for trading and minting NFTs.

The filing also covers “entertainment services” such as online video, images, artwork, tickets, audio, sounds, music, and trading cards. Nissan’s application covers software for creating, minting, sending, receiving, accepting, trading, storing, tracking, authenticating, and submitting NFTs and videos.

The company also intends to provide “temporary use of software for use as a digital wallet.”

The latest development follows Nissan Japan’s announcement regarding the beginning of trials in its virtual store called – “Nissan Hype Lab”

With this, the company became the first Japanese automaker to launch a metaverse auto sales project. The aim is to use the virtual space to lure in more customers at a time when the figures at the real outlets are declining.

Besides Nissan, Toyota is yet another automotive giant to have announced its entry into the Metaverse last year.

However, the approaches taken by both companies are quite contrasting.

Nissan’s focus lies in creating virtual reality rooms for its customers. Toyota, on the other hand, developed a metaverse-style virtual workspace for some branches and subsidiaries that includes substantial interaction from the employee avatars.

The post Japanese Automaker Nissan Files 4 Web3 Trademarks for Infiniti, Nismo, Nissan Brands appeared first on CryptoPotato.