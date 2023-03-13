President Biden Calls for Stronger Bank Regulations in Wake of SVB, Signature Bank Collapses

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

President Biden Calls for Stronger Bank Regulations in Wake of SVB, Signature Bank Collapses

Coindesk - Nikhilesh De
2023-03-13 16:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he would call on Congress and bank regulators to strengthen rules for financial institutions in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank collapses over the past week.
In remarks from the White House on Monday, Biden said the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act signed into law under former President Barack Obama (when Biden was vice-president) created “tough requirements” for banks, which were subsequently weakened under the administration of former President Donald Trump.
The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Treasury Department announced Sunday that they would ensure depositors in the failed banks would be made whole.
Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank – with $209 billion and $110 billion in assets, respectively – mark two of the three biggest bank collapses in U.S. history, and both happened within days of each other. The largest collapse was Washington Mutual Bank, which failed during the Great Financial Crisis.
“We must get the full accounting of what happened and why those responsible can be held accountable,” Biden said. “In my administration, no one – no one is above the law. And finally, we must reduce the risk of this happening again. During the Obama-Biden administration, we put in place tough requirements on banks, like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including the Dodd-Frank law to make sure that the crisis we saw in 2008 would not happen again.”
While the banks’ depositors will have access to all of their funds, senior management was removed, the federal banking regulators and Treasury Department said in their joint statement Sunday. Biden alluded to this in his remarks, saying the people running a bank taken over by the FDIC should no longer work there.
“Investors in the banks will not be protected,” he added. “They knowingly took a risk. And when the risk didn't pay off, investors lose their money. That's how capitalism works.”
The president also said taxpayers would not be responsible for the cost of bailing out the two lenders, saying instead the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund would be replenished with fees on banks.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Department of Financial Services Superintendent Adrienne Harris, who also spoke Monday following their state's move to shut down Signature Bank, similarly emphasized that taxpayers would not be responsible for the costs of the program.
“This is not a bailout,” Harris said.
Harris also pushed back against the idea that Signature was doomed because of its exposure to the crypto industry.
“Signature Bank had a broad depositor base, so this idea that it is a crypto based bank is not an accurate one,” Harris said. “This is not about a particular sector in the cases of Signature Bank, but we move quickly to make sure depositors were protected.”
View full text