Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin, Ether and Doge Soar After US Gov's SVB Bailout ⁠— Experts Expect Increased Investor Interest

Benzinga - Murtuza Merchant
2023-03-13 15:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The U.S. government's decision to provide a safety net for Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ: SIVB) depositors has led to a surge in the value of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and the market capitalization breaking the $1 trillion ceiling.
This morning, Bitcoin broke the $23,500 ceiling and reached $24,000 at the time of writing.
Ether meanwhile, is trading at $1652, up 13%, while Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) is up over 13%, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is trading up 14% and Dogecoin is up over 10%
Market participants and industry experts opine that the surge in cryptocurrency prices reflects the growing correlation between the broader financial market and digital currencies.
Experts suggest that this correlation is expected, given the impact of hundreds of billions of dollars, where investors tend to rush towards safer havens, such as gold or cryptocurrencies, in such cases.
However, this event cannot be seen as a singular factor to derive the correlation between cryptocurrencies and the broader financial market, according to them.
Commenting on the correlation, Edul Patel, the co-founder, and CEO of Mudrex told Benzinga that investors tend to rush towards the safest haven in times of market troubles, such as gold.
He further added that in the long run, reduced volatility can be expected as the asset class matures.
Robert Quartly-Janeiro, the Chief Strategy Officer at Bitrue, commented on the bailout being a lifeline for the technology and VC space and how a capital and lending crisis has been averted, which would have affected new technologies with utility struggling after the SVB issues.
He said that the global nature of cryptocurrency trading makes it both correlated and uncorrelated, depending on the level of investor reaction.
Marius Grigoras, the CEO of Bhero, welcomed the surge in the cryptocurrency market and highlighted that it presents a significant opportunity to offer a more diversified investment portfolio for both cryptocurrency and traditional investors.
He added that regulatory compliance will increase adoption and acceptance from traditional financial industries, leading to more liquidity, increased stability, and a broader range of investment opportunities for both retail and institutional investors.
Alex Faliushin, CEO of CoinLoan said that the U.S. government technically gave a signal that if it is required to save the economy, they will print more money or save institutions, and their clients, respectively, from sinking due to poor risk management. "What it says is that the crypto market is part of the global market and reacts to any kind of positive news just like other assets. More money and liquidity means the markets will go up naturally. Even a slight hint of potential QE and the money will immediately enter the market," he said.
In the long run, the gap will likely narrow even more as many see Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other decentralized assets as the opposite of fiat currencies that can be printed and distributed just like that, he further said.
Next: JPMorgan Predicts Impending Disaster For Crypto Market Following Silvergate Shutdown
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text