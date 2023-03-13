BinaryX Releases Trailer and Opens Beta Test for Futuristic Space Game Project Matthew

BinaryX announced today the upcoming release of a space-building simulation game, Project Matthew. The team just released the trailer video, which gives a first look at the game and is also opening registration for their Closed Beta Test happening soon.

Introducing Project Matthew: The Exciting New Space-Building Game

Project Matthew is an upcoming space-building simulation game developed and published by developer BinaryX.

The game takes place in outer space, where players have taken over as landlords of a distant land called Matthew. The goal of the game is for players to build their extraterrestrial cities by setting up industrial production lines that produce resources for further development.

Develop A City

The adventure begins as players are given an NFT plot to start their city. Players can build different types of helper robots that will contribute different skills to scavenge, battle, or explore new territories to develop the city.

Lead A Virtual Army

Players can recruit a robot army with different skills and abilities and challenge enemies on the battlefield to earn massive rewards. The battlefield is divided into different levels of difficulties. The more difficult the level, the greater the rewards.

Explore Space

Exploration is one of the primary ways to obtain rewards and resources in Project Matthew. The gameplay features a collection of neighboring and faraway planets waiting to be explored.

Rudy S., Global Head of Business Operations and Development of BinaryX, said,

Project Matthew is our biggest project for the first half of 2023. We wanted to bring in new genres of games into the BinaryX ecosystem, and this game is the first ever simulation game that we will have on our platform. We want our players to immerse themselves in space as landowners and explorers. We’re really excited to welcome a whole new group of space enthusiasts and simulation gamers into our expanding community

BinaryX is kicking off the launch of Project Matthew with a Closed Beta Test. Registration starts on 13 Mar, 9 PM UTC+8, and closes on 20 Mar 6 PM UTC+8.

The Closed Beta Test will be available to Windows users only, with more details to be revealed on their registration page and social media channels.