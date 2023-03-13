BinaryX Releases Trailer and Opens Beta Test for Futuristic Space Game Project Matthew

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BinaryX Releases Trailer and Opens Beta Test for Futuristic Space Game Project Matthew

CryptoGlobe Staff Writer
2023-03-13 15:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
BinaryX announced today the upcoming release of a space-building simulation game, Project Matthew. The team just released the trailer video, which gives a first look at the game and is also opening registration for their Closed Beta Test happening soon.
Introducing Project Matthew: The Exciting New Space-Building Game
Project Matthew is an upcoming space-building simulation game developed and published by developer BinaryX.
The game takes place in outer space, where players have taken over as landlords of a distant land called Matthew. The goal of the game is for players to build their extraterrestrial cities by setting up industrial production lines that produce resources for further development.
Develop A City
The adventure begins as players are given an NFT plot to start their city. Players can build different types of helper robots that will contribute different skills to scavenge, battle, or explore new territories to develop the city.
Lead A Virtual Army
Players can recruit a robot army with different skills and abilities and challenge enemies on the battlefield to earn massive rewards. The battlefield is divided into different levels of difficulties. The more difficult the level, the greater the rewards.
Explore Space
Exploration is one of the primary ways to obtain rewards and resources in Project Matthew. The gameplay features a collection of neighboring and faraway planets waiting to be explored.
Rudy S., Global Head of Business Operations and Development of BinaryX, said,
Project Matthew is our biggest project for the first half of 2023. We wanted to bring in new genres of games into the BinaryX ecosystem, and this game is the first ever simulation game that we will have on our platform. We want our players to immerse themselves in space as landowners and explorers. We’re really excited to welcome a whole new group of space enthusiasts and simulation gamers into our expanding community
BinaryX is kicking off the launch of Project Matthew with a Closed Beta Test. Registration starts on 13 Mar, 9 PM UTC+8, and closes on 20 Mar 6 PM UTC+8.
The Closed Beta Test will be available to Windows users only, with more details to be revealed on their registration page and social media channels.
View full text