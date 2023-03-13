Puma X Final Fantasy XIV Apparel Collection to Launch Soon

SNEAK PEEK

Final Fantasy will launch its apparel collection in partnership with Puma on March 15. Some people thought the collaboration is related to crypto or NFTs. Final Fantasy now has its own metaverse that allows players to sign up for free.

Final Fantasy, one of the largest video game franchises in history, continues to make waves with the metaverse implementation of its 14th entry in the series.

This time, Final Fantasy XIV is collaborating with sportswear brand Puma to take its concept to another dimension — the fashion scene. Specifically, the said partnership will launch an apparel collection with the “game’s theme of duality between light and dark.”

https://twitter.com/PUMA/status/1635208944204525569

The apparel collection will drop on March 15 in various markets except for Europe and North America.

Fans living in Europe started complaining that the collection will not be available to them. Meanwhile, some people mistakenly thought that the collaboration will launch non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles or something related to crypto.

https://twitter.com/badgertastical/status/1635255880789942278

Others have been quick to correct that these are physical fashion clothing and not crypto collectibles.

Final Fantasy is one of the most well-known game franchises in history. The first iterations were available on legacy video game platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, and more. However, the game has since adapted to the demand of the market and has ventured into online gaming.

Now, Final Fantasy has its own metaverse where users can start signing up for a free trial.