Binance Launches Prepaid Card in Colombia

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance Launches Prepaid Card in Colombia

AsiaTokenFund by Journalist Contributor
2023-03-13 11:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange, has launched a prepaid cryptocurrency card in Colombia, expanding its reach in Latam. The card, which will allow customers with their identity verified to make payments with crypto, establishes the country as one of the leading markets for the exchange in Latam behind Brazil and Argentina.

Binance Announces Crypto Prepaid Card in Partnership With Movii

Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in volumes traded, is making moves to expand its services in Colombia. The company announced the launch of a new prepaid cryptocurrency-linked card, that will allow users to pay with crypto in all merchants accepting standard debit and credit cards.
The product is part of a partnership with Movii, a Colombian neobank that also issues its own Mastercard card. Among the currencies supported by the card will be BNB, BTC, ETH, ADA, DOT, SOL, SHIB, XRP, MATIC, LINK, and other stablecoins, with the user being able to configure which currency will be spent.
The card will feature real-time exchange from crypto to fiat currency, allowing users to spend crypto, and merchants to receive fiat instantly. Binance also announced that the prepaid card will feature zero-fee withdrawals in ATMs, offering up to 8% in cashback rewards in selected purchases.
While it is still in the beta stages, Binance announced it will be launched to a wider audience soon.

Colombia: Another Expansion Spot in Latam

Binance thinks Colombia is one of the countries where crypto will have the biggest adoption in the future, and believes it can support this growth with the launch of this kind of service. Daniel Acosta, general manager of Binance Colombia, stated:
Colombia is a very relevant market for Binance. We believe that offering a Binance card will foster an even broader adoption of cryptocurrencies among Colombians, which will contribute to the development of the blockchain and crypto ecosystem in the country.
Colombia is the third country that sees the release of a card product from Binance in Latam. Argentina saw the release of a similar card in August, being the first market in which Binance entered with this product. The exchange released another prepaid card product in Brazil in February, putting a special significance on the usage of the product to streamline payments, and how crypto can be more useful in this field
View full text