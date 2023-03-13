Algorand Foundation CEO Explains Blockchains Role in Finance

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Algorand Foundation CEO Explains Blockchains Role in Finance

CoinEdition by Ross
2023-03-13 11:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Sneak Peek
  • Algorand Foundation CEO Staci Warden talked about blockchain in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live.
  • Warden spoke about the potential of blockchain technology’s role in financial transactions.
  • Algorand’s blockchain technology can process transactions much faster than traditional banking systems.
In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance Live, Algorand Foundation CEO Staci Warden expressed that although blockchain is commonly viewed as a ledger solely for tracking cryptocurrency payments, it has the potential to facilitate a wide range of financial transactions.
According to Warden, blockchain has the potential to expedite international financial transactions much more efficiently than traditional banking systems, as it eliminates the need for a middleman bank.
Furthermore, she stated that blockchain operates on a unique ledger system, unlike any other. Quoting an instance, she stated that when a person in Brazil intends to send $10 to someone in France, the payment typically goes through the correspondent banking system of the U.S., clearing at the Fed. However, this process incurs a fee deduction of around 6-8%, and the payment may take up to four days to reach its destination.
In contrast, by using Algorand’s blockchain technology, the same transaction between Brazil and France would occur instantly, without any delay, as per her explanation.
Warden claimed that speed is the key factor, and stated that Algorand can process approximately 6,000 transactions per second currently, with plans to increase to 10,000 transactions per second later this year. According to her, a transaction that may take quite a long time to process through other systems can be completed in just 3.9 seconds using Algorand’s blockchain technology.
Despite ongoing investigations into cryptocurrency companies for fraudulent activities, Warden highlighted the transparency benefits of blockchain technology, which allows for the easy tracing of transactions. Moreover, the CEO added,
Transactions are entered, and then they are immutable. It is about integrity. And so that you know when something is entered, nobody else can mess around with it.
Warden explained that blockchain-based financial transactions can be secure from hackers due to the decentralized nature of the blockchain network. The information is not stored on a single computer, ensuring that there is no single entity in control of the ledger.
Additionally, she emphasized that for a single ledger to remain secure, it must be decentralized. This is because if one computer in the network gets attacked, the system can continue to function and remain healthy on the other computers in the network.
View full text