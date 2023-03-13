Silicon Valley Bank Clients Can Fully Access Funds After FDIC Creates New Bridge Bank

Depositors of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) will have full access to their money beginning Monday morning, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said (FDIC), after confirming a successful transfer of deposits to a new bridge bank.

The new bridge bank called Silicon Valley Bank N.A., which will be operated by the FDIC, will have normal opening hours, and customers have been automatically switched, the regulator said in a statement on Monday.

“All depositors of the institution will be made whole,” the FDIC said. “No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by taxpayers.”

The transfers were approved by banking regulators on Sunday, using provisions designed to protect the financial system from contagion, after FDIC was appointed receiver of the failing bank on Friday.

The FDIC also named Tim Mayopoulos as the CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, N.A. Mayopoulos is the former president of Blend Labs and ex-CEO of the Federal National Mortgage Association.