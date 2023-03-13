copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-03-13)
Binance
2023-03-13 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, up by 6.78% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,411 and $22,691 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,124, up by 7.89%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include CFX, SNX, and MKR, up by 30%, 29%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Breaking: HSBC Acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK Subsidiary for £1
- Smart Money Staying Put As USDC Remains Off-Peg
- Binance Will Convert $1B Into BTC, BNB, ETH, Bitcoin Price Skyrockets to $22.6K
- Circle Says US$3.3 Bln USDC Reserve At SVB Available Monday, Announces Partnership With Cross River
- Shibarium to Launch PUPPYNET, a Low-Cost Platform for DApps
- Binance Exchange Boosts Liquidity With New USDC Trading Pairs
- USDC Hits All-Time Low As Investors Pull Out Funds From the Stablecoin
- $SHIB: Public of Beta of Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 Blockchain ‘Shibarium’ Goes Live
- Silicon Valley Bank: Elon Musk Shows Interest in Buying SVB After Collapse
Market movers:
- ETH: $1585.12 (+7.67%)
- BNB: $299.4 (+7.89%)
- XRP: $0.3621 (+0.14%)
- ADA: $0.3345 (+9.10%)
- MATIC: $1.1099 (+4.32%)
- DOGE: $0.0694 (+4.33%)
- SOL: $19.31 (+6.51%)
- DOT: $5.822 (+5.39%)
- TRX: $0.06559 (+10.94%)
- SHIB: $0.00001057 (+3.12%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text