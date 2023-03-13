Binance Market Update (2023-03-13)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, up by 6.78% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,411 and $22,691 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,124, up by 7.89%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include CFX , SNX , and MKR , up by 30%, 29%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: