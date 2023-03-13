General Motors Is Developing a ChatGPT-based AI Assistant for Its Cars and Trucks

Exchange
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
General Motors, which manufactures cars and trucks under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC brands, is developing a virtual assistant for its vehicles. The company is planning to use the ChatGPT chatbot language model and the Microsoft Azure cloud service.
The virtual assistant will enable drivers to control various functions of their vehicles through voice commands, including navigation, climate control, and entertainment. This move by General Motors is part of the company’s efforts to enhance the driving experience and keep up with the latest technological advancements in the automotive industry.
Some of the details on the subject were confirmed by Scott Miller, GM’s vice president of software and operating systems. He specifically stated that the company is working on an AI assistant that will tell the driver what to do in a difficult situation. If a tire is punctured, for example, the system will display a training video on how to replace the tire yourself. Miller also mentioned that the AI assistant would be able to recognize the driver’s voice and respond to natural language commands, making it easier and safer for drivers to interact with the system while on the road.
The system will also be able to explain what each signal on the dashboard means as well as pave the way to the repair shop. All of this will be voice-controlled.
It is worth noting that General Motors began to incorporate new technology into their vehicles as a result of a collaboration with Microsoft. Simultaneously, the General Motors AI assistant will be distinct from ChatGPT and the Bing assistant as it will be focused specifically on tasks relevant to drivers.
It is unknown what this system will be called or when it will be available.
  • Microsoft researchers have proposed to combine chatbot technology with other AI models in order to create a “universal assistant” that can handle a range of tasks, including natural language processing, image recognition, and multi-step processes. This would allow users to interact with the chatbot more naturally and make it more communicative and interactive. Additionally, the research team is investigating the possibility of using ChatGPT to control other AI models.
  • Last week, OpenAI introduced a ChatGPT app for Slack, the popular workplace messaging app. The app will allow users to receive instant conversation summaries and provide writing assistance for draft messages, meeting notes, or status updates. OpenAI is a longtime Slack customer and has been using the application to accelerate employee productivity, connect with customers, and support business growth.
The post General Motors is developing a ChatGPT-based AI assistant for its cars and trucks appeared first on Metaverse Post.
