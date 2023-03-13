Bitcoin Rallies Amid US Watchdogs’ Intervention in Bank Crisis

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Rallies Amid US Watchdogs’ Intervention in Bank Crisis

Crypto.news - Brenda Mary
2023-03-13 08:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) is recovering after a plunge amid the troubles at Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate that caused investor panic. As US regulators announced support to help customers recover lost funds, the bitcoin price is bullish.
Bitcoin enthusiasts could start their week full of smiles as the digital gold is on for a comeback. It has recorded an increase of close to 10% in valuation within the last 24 hours. BTC is currently trading at the $22,500 level.
Bitcoin price 24-hours | Source: CoinMarketCap

US regulators to protect SVB and Silvergate investors

To defend the US economy by bolstering public trust in the banking system, Treasury secretary Janet L. Yellen, Federal Reserve Board chair Jerome H. Powell, and FDIC chairman Martin J. Gruenberg issued an official statement on the topic of Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate.
@federalreserve @USTreasury @FDICgov issue statement on actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system, ensuring depositors' savings remain safe: https://t.co/YISeTdFPrO
— Federal Reserve (@federalreserve) March 12, 2023
Yellen believes that for the banking system to continue protecting deposits and providing access to credit for people and companies in a way that promotes robust and sustainable economic development, the regulators must take the necessary steps.
Secretary Yellen authorized steps that will enable the FDIC to conclude its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California, in a manner that completely protects all depositors, per the advice of the FDIC and Federal Reserve boards and after conferring with the President. From March 13, all depositors may withdraw their money. No government funds will be lost in the settlement of Silicon Valley Bank.
Signature Bank in New York was also shuttered today by its state chartering body as authorities issued a similar systemic risk exception for the bank. Similar to the settlement of Silicon Valley Bank, all depositors will be reimbursed entirely, and taxpayers will not be responsible for any losses.
We are establishing a bridge bank to protect all depositors of Signature Bank, New York, and to preserve the value of the institution’s assets and operations to sell at a later date. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/6hxjJ6hHbT pic.twitter.com/VWPw8syj2q
— FDIC (@FDICgov) March 12, 2023
View full text