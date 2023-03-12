copy link
Binance Adds Stablecoin Spot Trading Pairs, Launches Fee Promotion & Discontinues Auto-Conversion for Stablecoins
Binance News Team
2023-03-12 12:36
Binance will open trading for the BNB/TUSD, BTC/TUSD, ETH/TUSD, TUSD/USDT, USDC/USDT and USDP/USDT spot trading pairs at 2023-03-11 14:00 (UTC).
With effect from 2023-03-10 23:30 (UTC), 2023-03-11 02:35 (UTC), 2023-03-11 06:00 (UTC) respectively, Binance has stopped/will stop BUSD Auto-Conversion for users' new deposits of USDC, USDP and TUSD respectively, and users will no longer be able to withdraw USDC, USDP or TUSD from their BUSD balances.
Any users who wish to convert their BUSD balances to USDC or USDP at a 1:1 ratio may do so manually on Binance Convert till 2023-03-18 06:00 (UTC). Any users who wish to convert their BUSD balances to TUSD at a 1:1 ratio may do so manually on Binance Convert till further notice. Do note that manual conversion can only be done from BUSD to TUSD, USDC or USDP in the convert portal, not the other way around.
