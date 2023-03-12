Binance Adds Stablecoin Spot Trading Pairs, Launches Fee Promotion & Discontinues Auto-Conversion for Stablecoins

Binance will open trading for the BNB/TUSD, BTC/TUSD, ETH/TUSD, TUSD/USDT, USDC/USDT and USDP/USDT spot trading pairs at 2023-03-11 14:00 (UTC).

With effect from 2023-03-10 23:30 (UTC), 2023-03-11 02:35 (UTC), 2023-03-11 06:00 (UTC) respectively, Binance has stopped/will stop BUSD Auto-Conversion for users' new deposits of USDC, USDP and TUSD respectively, and users will no longer be able to withdraw USDC, USDP or TUSD from their BUSD balances.