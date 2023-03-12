UK Tech Industry in Turmoil As Silicon Valley Bank UK Collapses, Emergency Cash Lifeline

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UK Tech Industry in Turmoil As Silicon Valley Bank UK Collapses, Emergency Cash Lifeline

Coincu - Thana
2023-03-12 11:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Silicon Valley Bank UK (SVB UK) and its parent company collapsed, leading to a serious risk to the technology and life sciences sectors, which many of SVB UK’s customers belong to.
  • The UK government is drawing up plans for an emergency cash lifeline to help startups affected by the bank’s collapse. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has called the issue a “high priority” and has been holding late-night meetings to avoid further fallout.
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank UK (SVB UK) and its parent company has sent shockwaves throughout the UK tech industry, prompting the government to draw up plans for an emergency cash lifeline to help startups affected by the bank’s collapse, as per The Guardian.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has called the issue a “high priority” and has been holding late-night meetings with the prime minister and the Bank of England governor to avoid further fallout. While there is no systemic risk to the UK financial system, there is a “serious risk” to the technology and life sciences sectors, which many of SVB UK’s customers belong to.
The government has asked affected startups to disclose their cash on deposit at SVB UK, their monthly burn rate, and whether they have access to other bank accounts. Tech industry representatives have been summoned for an emergency meeting with Treasury officials, and there are hopes that the government will consider either reviving SVB UK through a state bailout or private takeover or offering specialized loans for startups at risk of going bust.
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – the 16th largest lender in the US – has left many businesses at risk of losing almost all their cash, with only £85,000 of clients’ deposits protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
This has the potential to cripple the UK tech industry, with many businesses at risk of falling into insolvency overnight. Britain’s biggest high street banks have been given a 24-hour deadline to rescue SVB UK from collapse, with lenders including Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group among those to have been approached by the board of SVB UK over the weekend.
While there is little chance of contagion across the banking sector, tech startups and investors are worried about the ripple effects for the sector.
The shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has called for immediate action from the government to protect the UK’s startup sector, which drives growth and innovation across the economy. This is a crucial moment for the UK tech industry, and it remains to be seen what steps the government will take to prevent further damage.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text