Binance Market Update (2023-03-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 1.87% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,069 and $20,679 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,503, up by 1.70%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS , SNM , and TORN , up by 19%, 15%, and 12%, respectively.

Market movers: