Shibarium to Launch PUPPYNET, a Low-Cost Platform for DApps

Key Points:

Shibarium launches PUPPYNET, an early beta test of its decentralized layer 2 blockchain. The network aims to provide a low-cost and flexible platform for developers to build decentralized applications (DApps) and power various projects with it.

During the beta test, Shib will be burned depending on the number of transactions in the network. It also offers additional support to individuals, businesses, and projects that fill out the Shibarium Technology intake form.

Shibarium, a decentralized layer 2 blockchain, has launched an early beta test of its network called PUPPYNET. The network aims to provide a low-cost and flexible platform for developers to build decentralized applications (DApps), integrate them into real-life businesses, and power various projects with it.

During the beta test, Shib will be burned depending on the number of transactions in the network, with a running chart available on the burn portal.

SHIBARIUM EARLY BETA TEST IS LIVE!Today, more than ever, we see the need for a truly decentralized L2 network that powers the projects of a large, global, decentralized community. Read more:https://t.co/ntKMXDKaTw — Shib (@Shibtoken) March 11, 2023

While anyone can build on the Shibarium Network, the platform offers additional support to individuals, businesses, and projects that fill out the Shibarium Technology intake form. The team will provide documentation for individuals interested in becoming validators in the coming weeks.

To avoid falling prey to scams, Shibarium has warned users that all tokens on PUPPYNET are not real, and it is not advisable to spend any hard-earned Shib on them, regardless of how convincing the shills may sound.

Shibarium has two Twitter accounts (shibariumnet & shibariumtech), which work in tandem to give Shibarians an outstanding experience. Shibarians attending the SXSW festival can stop by the Shib The Metaverse booth to experience the Early Alpha version of WAGMI TEMPLE.

According to the announcement, the team has refuted claims that SBF is Ryoshi. Evidence shows that Ryoshi was a big fan of wrestling, while SBF was not even born at that time to dispel the latest FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) surrounding Shib. Additionally, Ryoshi was not a fan of centralized exchanges, which contradicts the claims that SBF is running one.

DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.