Yuga Labs Co-founder Ensures Safety From SVB Chaos

NFT Evening - Antonio Madeira
2023-03-12 13:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The fallout of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday has sent shockwaves throughout the crypto and tech industries. It left many companies feeling uncertain about their financial positions. However, Yuga Labs’s Co-Founder Garga reassured the community that their event would not impact their business. In a recent statement, Garga provided much-needed relief to Yuga Labs’ investors.

Yuga Labs’ Financial Security Commitment

After closely monitoring the SVB fallout, Yuga Labs’ Co-Founder Garga’s recent statement has provided much-needed relief to the community. According to Garga, Yuga Labs has “super limited exposure” to the now-failed bank. This means that the company’s finances will not be significantly impacted by the fallout. Garga also acknowledged that other crypto and tech companies might not be as fortunate.
Yuga Labs has a history of being proactive in protecting its finances. During the FTX fallout in November 2022, Co-Founder Gordon Goner reassured the community that the company’s money was secure. According to him, funds were held in Coinbase Custody, bank accounts, and T-Bills. Goner also revealed that the company had moved its money out of FTX.us before the fall. This demonstrated Yuga Labs’ commitment to financial security and risk mitigation. Goner also expressed sympathy for those affected by the FTX fallout.

Yuga Labs Reassures Investors Amidst SVB Fallout

Yuga Labs has been making a name for itself in the crypto space with its highly successful NFT project, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), which has attracted a massive following, including high-profile celebrities like Jimmy Fallon and Justin Bieber. The success of this project has drawn attention to Yuga Labs’ other ventures, such as Mutant Ape Yacht Club and others, further solidifying the company’s position in the industry.
Yuga Labs’ recent statement regarding the SVB fallout has provided reassurance to investors. It also showed that the company can handle any financial challenges that may arise. With a diverse range of investments, Yuga Labs has effectively mitigated its risk and secured its finances, positioning itself as a reliable player in the industry.

SBV Demise Sent Shockwaves Through the Crypto World

The fallout of Silicon Valley Bank has had a significant impact on the crypto and tech industries. It caused widespread concern over the financial stability of many companies. However, Yuga Labs’ Co-Founder Garga has reassured the community, stating that the company has “super limited exposure” to the now-failed bank.
The post Yuga Labs Co-founder Ensures Safety From SVB Chaos appeared first on NFT Evening.
