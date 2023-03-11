Is Vitalik Buterin Supporting USDC Amid Heavy Depegging?

USDC Crash News: Silicon Valley Bank collapse turns out to be the biggest bank to fall since the financial crisis erupted in 2008. However, this crisis has also indulged the cryptocurrency industry with it. U.S. digital asset firm Circle stated that it has $3.3 billion stuck in the collapse bank which sent out a massive shockwaves in the market.

USDC Got Vitalik’s Back?

USD Circle (USDC), a dollar backed stablecoin, registered a massive depegging event after its issuer announced funds reserved in the SVB. USDC price dropped by over 10% in the last 24 hours. Collapsing from its $1 pegged value, USDC went on to trade at $0.90.

Amid this time of crisis. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin seems to be supporting the depegged stablecoin. As per the data, Vitalik labeled wallet address converted several digital tokens into the USDC.

PeckShieldAlert reported that Vitalik labeled address deposited 500 Ethereum in the Reflexer. Then he went on to mint 150K Rai Reflex Index (RAI) amid the ongoing crisis. However, the address swapped 132.5k RAI for 378.5K USDC. while the remaining 17.5K RAI was swapped for 50K DAI, another depegged stablecoin within few hours.

Earlier, Vitalik stated that he is optimistic about the RAI model. Reflexer (RAI) is an algorithmic stablecoin which is non-pegged and is solely collateralised by Ethereum.

Rai Reflex Index is down by 4% in the last 24 hours. RAI is trading at an average price of $2.67, at the press time. However, its 24 hour trading volume have spiked by 187% to stand at $1.7 million.