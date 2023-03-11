copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-03-11)
Binance
2023-03-11 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 0.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,547 and $20,895 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,163, up by 1.21%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include INJ, OCEAN, and DREP, up by 16%, 12%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Hedera Upgraded the Mainnet to Patch the Vulnerability, Working Again After the Attack
- Silicon Valley Bank Crash, $3.57 Million Stock Sold Within the Last Two Weeks
- Just In: Circle Disclosed That $3.3 Billion of the ~$40 Billion of USDC Reserves Remain At SVB. This Number Far Exceeds the Expectations of $1 Billion. According to the Estimate of 40% Loss, Circle's Loss May Reach 1.2 Billion US Dollars.
- Stablecoin Market Depeg Strong Due to the Fall of Silicon Valley Banks
- Nigerian President-elect Aims to Use Blockchain Technology in the Banking Sector
- Silicon Valley Bank Shuttered By State Regulators
- MakerDAO Founder Calls for Rebranding of DAI Stablecoin
Market movers:
- ETH: $1442.8 (+2.64%)
- BNB: $276.7 (+2.25%)
- XRP: $0.3666 (-0.49%)
- ADA: $0.3126 (+2.42%)
- MATIC: $1.0237 (+4.84%)
- DOGE: $0.06527 (+0.52%)
- SOL: $17.61 (+5.70%)
- DOT: $5.4 (+1.81%)
- SHIB: $0.00001016 (+1.30%)
- TRX: $0.05625 (-1.11%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- INJ/BUSD (+16%)
- OCEAN/BUSD (+12%)
- DREP/BUSD (+12%)
View full text