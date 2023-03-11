Stablecoin Market Depeg Strong Due to the Fall of Silicon Valley Banks

Key Points:

The value of significant stablecoins such as USDC and BUSD has dropped to the $1 mark after the US government ordered Silicon Valley Bank to close.

USDC recorded its deepest depeg in 3 years after claiming “mild” exposure to the collapsed bank.

BUSD was also inevitably affected, causing Binance to announce the cessation of the USDC to BUSD conversion feature “because of market conditions”.

The price of the largest stablecoin in the crypto market, USDT, increased to $ 1.01, the highest value threshold since August 2020.

The stablecoin market plummeted after a significant impact on the closure and forfeiture of Silicon Valley Bank made by the California state government on March 10.

The news that received the most attention in the past 24 hours in the US stock market and the cryptocurrency industry was the rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th largest commercial bank in the US, managing assets of more than $200 billion. This was coined as the most extensive banking accident since 2008, with $209 billion in losses.

The impact of the above event has yet to be fully quantified so far, because of the risk of creating a knock-on effect for other central banks and individuals and businesses depositing money at Silicon Valley Bank.

Particularly in the crypto market, US officials are also highly concerned with the prospect of crypto companies keeping their money here. Silicon Valley Bank specializes in providing services to technology startups and investment funds in the US Silicon Valley area, the technology and advancement center of the United States. A similar fallout occurred for crypto-friendly bank Slivergate Bank following the collapse of empire giant FTX in late 2022.

Crypto projects and companies quickly release information that reassures customers about not being involved or having deposits on Silicon Valley Bank accounts.

However, the market became chaotic when stablecoin issuer Circle – the owner of the second largest stablecoin in the cryptocurrency market, USDC, with a market capitalization of 43.5 billion USD – confirmed that it had stored a Cash escrow on Silicon Valley Bank. So the 25% figure they announced is approximately $2.7 billion held in six banks, including Silicon Valley Bank. Circle confirmed to hold $3.3 billion in USDC collateral on Silicon Valley Bank. This amounts to 7.6% of USDC’s $43.4 billion capitalization.

This number far exceeds the expectations of $1 billion. According to the estimate of 40% loss, Circle’s loss may reach $1.2 billion.

USDC price has been depeg (falling off the $1 mark) because of the above negative news, falling to the $0.997 mark. This is the deepest depeg of USDC since July 2020, lower than crises like LUNA-UST or FTX.

24h USDC price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

In contrast to USDC, the price of the largest stablecoin in the crypto market, USDT, increased to $ 1.01, the highest value threshold since August 2020, due to the flight from other stablecoins to USDT by some investors.

24h USDT price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The extent of the knock-on effect of this collapse is not known at this time, but it can be seen that the US authorities are watching closely, but banks are involved with cryptocurrency service providers because, according to them, this could be a potentially considerable risk.

