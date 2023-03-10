Crypto VC Firm Pantera Used Silicon Valley Bank As a Custodian

Crypto-focused venture capital and investment giant Pantera Capital recently had assets with now-shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), according to a regulatory filing last month.

In a Form ADV dated Feb. 3, Pantera listed SVB as one of three custodians for its private funds alongside BitGo and the custodial service of crypto exchange Coinbase. The filing is a requirement for registered investment advisers.

CoinDesk reached out to Pantera for comment but had not received a response by publication time.

Pantera restructured its upper management last month after the departure of co-chief investment officer Joey Krug. The firm revealed in January that its liquid token fund lost 80% during 2022.

Read more: How Silvergate’s Crypto Collapse Differed From Silicon Valley Bank’s: No Bailout