Ultra Music Founder Releases NFT Passes for New EDM Label, Helix Records
DailyCoin - Insha Zia
2023-03-10 23:15
- Patrick Moxey, Founder of Ultra Music, is releasing an NFT collection under his new record label.
- The NFT collection sold out hours after launch.
Patrick Moxey is looking to shake up the music world with his new label, Helix Records. After parting ways with his brainchild, Ultra Music, the legendary music industry veteran, is tunnel-visioned on embracing web3 in his new venture.
Moxey has worked with some of the biggest names in the music business, including Coldplay, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and more. The producer aims to leverage his successful track record and kickstart his web3-powered music label with a creator-focused NFT collection, the Helix Records Genesis Pass.
Made for Artists
On March 10, 2023, Helix Records released its Genesis Pass NFT collection on OpenSea. The NFT collection recorded a 3,333 supply, starting at a floor price of 0.03 ETH or approximately $42. At press time, the Helix Records Genesis Pass collection has sold out, raising around $150,000.
The Genesis Pass will enable holders to become an integral part of the record label and access numerous benefits, including an opportunity to work with Patrick Moxey and his team.
Here’s a quick list of the utilities offered:
- Free tickets and VIP passes to shows by Helix Records artists.
- NFT holders can submit their music to Helix Records’ A&R team on a private Discord channel for professional feedback.
- Collectors with music experience can reserve a time slot and work in one of Helix Records’ professional studios.
- One lucky winner can get a chance to personally meet Patrick Moxey and gain insights from the industry veteran.
- Select holders can appear in music videos of their favorite Helix Records artists.
- Free NFT of Helix Records’ original track, Move Your Body, by Marshall Jeffers.
- Win limited edition physical vinyl for each Helix artist’s new NFT drop.
- Access to special merch from Helix Records and Payday Records.
