Crypto Funding Shifts From CeFi to DeFi After Major Collapses: Finance Redefined

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Funding Shifts From CeFi to DeFi After Major Collapses: Finance Redefined

Cointelegraph - Prashant Jha
2023-03-10 21:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week.
DeFi has become a prominent choice for investors after multiple centralized finance (CeFi) collapses throughout 2022. Some key interest areas for investors include “NFTfi,” on-chain derivative platforms, decentralized stablecoins and Ethereum layer 2’s.
February saw seven DeFi exploits resulting in a net loss of about $21 million. March is no different, with multiple exploits already recorded, such as on Hedera’s mainnet. DeFi lender Tender.fi was exploited, but the white hat hacker that drained $1.59 million returned the funds.
Tornado Cash developers said that a new version of the mixing tool would aim to be more regulator friendly, where law enforcement can differentiate between the legal and illegal transfer of funds.
The DeFi market had a bearish past week, with most of the tokens in the top 100 trading in the red thanks to the new federal budget and Fed rate hike.

Crypto funding shifting from CeFi to DeFi after major collapses: CoinGecko

Digital asset investment firms poured $2.7 billion into decentralized finance projects in 2022 — up 190% from 2021 — while investments into centralized finance projects went the other way — falling 73% to $4.3 billion in the same timeframe. The staggering rise in DeFi funding came despite overall crypto funding figures falling from $31.92 billion in 2021 to $18.25 billion in 2022.
According to a March 1 report from CoinGecko, citing data from DefiLlama, the figures “potentially point to DeFi as the new high growth area for the crypto industry.” The report says the decrease in funding toward CeFi could point to the sector “reaching a degree of saturation.”
Continue reading

7 DeFi protocol hacks in Feb, with $21 million in funds stolen: DefiLlama

Reentrancy, price oracle attacks and exploits across seven protocols caused the DeFi space to bleed at least $21 million in crypto in February.
According to DeFi data analytics platform DefiLlama, one of the largest in the month was the flash loan reentrancy attack on Platypus Finance, resulting in $8.5 million of lost funds.
Continue reading

DeFi lender Tender.fi suffers exploit — White hat hacker returns funds

An ethical hacker drained $1.59 million from the DeFi lending platform Tender.fi, leading the service to halt borrowing while it attempts to recoup its assets.
Web3-focused smart contract auditor CertiK, and blockchain analyst Lookonchain, flagged an exploit that saw funds drained from the DeFi lending protocol on March 7. Tender.fi confirmed the incident on Twitter, citing “an unusual amount of borrows” through the protocol.
Continue reading

Hedera confirms exploit on the mainnet led to the theft of service tokens

Hedera, the company behind distributed ledger technology, Hedera Hashgraph, has confirmed a smart contract exploit on the Hedera mainnet, which led to the theft of several liquidity pool tokens.
Hedera said the attacker targeted liquidity pool tokens on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) that derived their code from Uniswap v2 on Ethereum, ported over for use on the Hedera token service.
Continue reading

Tornado Cash dev says ‘sequel’ to crypto mixer aims to be regulator-friendly

A former Tornado Cash developer claims to be building a new crypto mixing service to solve a “critical flaw” of the sanctioned crypto mixer, hoping to convince United States regulators to reconsider its position on privacy mixers.
The code of a new Ethereum-based mixer, “Privacy Pools,” was launched on GitHub on March 5 by its creator, Ameen Soleimani.
In a 22-part Twitter thread, Soleimani explained that the “critical flaw” with Tornado Cash is that users cannot prove they’re not associated with North Korea’s Lazarus Group or any criminal enterprise.
Continue reading
DeFi market overview
Analytical data reveals that DeFi’s total market value dipped below $45 billion this past week. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that DeFi’s top 100 tokens by market capitalization had a bearish week, with most of the tokens trading in red, barring a few.
Thanks for reading our summary of this week’s most impactful DeFi developments. Join us next Friday for more stories, insights and education in this dynamically advancing space.
View full text