Starbucks’ Web3 Platform Drops First Set of NFTs, the Siren Collection

Coffee giant Starbucks has been brewing its web3 debut for quite some time, and people are getting in line for things other than viral pink coffees. The multinational coffee company released its first set of limited edition NFTs.

And people were quick to have their names written on their order of NF-Teas. So quickly that the collection sold out faster than you could order your morning coffee. Interestingly, there was no coffee included.

Coffee not Included

Starbucks' web3 loyalty program marked its move to the big leagues with its very first paid collectible on March 9, 2023. The coffee giant previously offered free NFTs called Stamps to invitees of its loyalty program, Odyssey.

Authorized members had to complete activities such as quizzes and in-store purchases. Upon completion, users could collect and sell their NFTs on Nifty Gateway.

Interestingly, Starbucks' free NFT collection saw impressive numbers in secondary sales generating over $170,000 in trading volume. It appears the coffee giant took notice and released its first set of limited edition NFTs called the Siren Collection.

Starbucks odyssey just did their first paid nft sale. 2000 tokens at $100, now trading at $600 each on secondary 50 minutes later. <15minutes to sell out from the current odyssey members only. 2 per member. — Greg Norman Jr (@GregJrNorman) March 10, 2023

The collection featured 2000 NFTs donning the company’s iconic Siren for $100 apiece. Members of the loyalty program could buy a maximum of two stamps via their credit cards or MetaMask wallets.

However, upon launch, the official mint site got more traffic than it had bargained for, slowing down and getting people hangrier than they would for their coffee. Despite the issues, the collection sold out in an impressive 18 minutes, with the floor price for the Siren Stamp skyrocketing to $445, according to Nifty Gateway.