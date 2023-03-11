Ex-Apple Employees Raise $100M in Series C Round for AI Startup Humane

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ex-Apple Employees Raise $100M in Series C Round for AI Startup Humane

MetaversePost - Cindy Tan
2023-03-11 03:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
AI hardware and software starting Humane has raised $100 million in a Series C round led by Kindred Ventures. Existing investors Tiger Global, Valia Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Forerunner Ventures, Lachy Groom, and Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI, participated in the round.
New strategic investors and partners, including Hico Capital (US-based investment arm of SK networks), Microsoft, Volvo Cars Tech Fund, LG Technology Ventures, Top Tier Capital, Hudson Bay Capital, and Socium Ventures, also joined the round.
Founded in 2018 by former employees of Apple’s engineering team, Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, Humane is building a software platform and consumer devices for AI. The latest fundraise follows Humane’s $100 million Series B round in Sep 2021. The company will use the fresh funding to accelerate the development of personal mobile computing driven by AI.
According to a press release, Humane has formed strategic partnerships with some of the most influential technology companies in the world:
  • Humane will leverage Microsoft’s cloud computing to bring its services platform to market.
  • The company will integrate OpenAI’s technology into Humane’s consumer device.
  • Humane’s future global expansion plans include a collaboration with SK Networks, a South Korean multinational corporation that covers the ICT business in Korea.
  • Humane will collaborate with LG on potential R&D projects for the next phase of Humane products, on the core technology in future Humane devices, and integration into home technology.
  • Volvo Cars Tech Fund will work with Humane to apply the company’s offering to the automotive industry.
Our first device will enable people to bring AI with them everywhere. It’s an exciting time, and we’ve been focused on how to build the platform and device that can fully harness the true power and potential of this technology.
said Imran Chaudhri, Co-Founder of Humane
While exact details of what Humane is building are scarce, the company released a teaser last July, giving viewers a glimpse of what the company is developing. In the teaser, the main protagonist stands amongst a crowd of people connected to their devices, which may be handheld, worn on their wrists, or covering their eyes.
Last August, Humane hired YouTuber Sam Sheffer as head of new media. Sheffer was formerly the contributing editor at Engadget. He also spent four years as the social media manager at The Verge and later as a creative producer at Mashable.
Humane is not the only AI company to receive large funding of late. Last week, FT reported that Character, a startup developing AI chatbots that can mimic public figures, raised $200 million to $250 million in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz, valuing the platform at $1 billion. On Feb 27, the generative AI startup emerged from stealth with $65 million in funding.
Read more:
  • Metaverse Fundraising Report for August: Trends in Gaming, DAO, NFT
  • Metaverse Fundraising Report for October: Trends in Gaming, Infrastructure, Payment
  • Metaverse Fundraising Report for September: Trends in Infrastructure, Gaming, NFT
The post Ex-Apple Employees Raise $100M in Series C Round for AI Startup Humane appeared first on Metaverse Post.
View full text