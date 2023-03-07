Nigerian President-elect Aims to Use Blockchain Technology in the Banking Sector

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Nigerian President-elect Aims to Use Blockchain Technology in the Banking Sector

Cointelegraph By Amaka Nwaokocha
2023-03-10 17:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Nigerian President-elect Bola Tinubu has recently released a manifesto that, if enacted, would enable the use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in the nation's banking and finance sector.
The manifesto suggests reviewing existing Security Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations on digital assets to make them more business-friendly. The new regulation provides a framework for regulating digital assets like cryptocurrencies and other digital tokens in Nigeria.
The suggested regulations would require digital asset companies to register with the SEC and mandate that all digital asset offerings and investments comply with SEC regulations.
In the manifesto, Tinubu said: “We will reform the policy to encourage the prudent use of blockchain technology in banking and finance, identity management, revenue collection and use of crypto assets. We will establish an advisory committee to review SEC regulation on digital assets creating a more efficient and business-friendly regulatory framework.”
Some cryptocurrency enthusiasts have criticized existing regulations for lacking provisions to allow crypto users to make transactions with their local banks.
this existing SEC regulation on crypto in Nigeria is really not letting crypto users make transactions with banks.
— Son of Timothy (@ObiUcheUzoije) March 7, 2023
The published paper also aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) eNaira — the country's central bank digital currency — and plans to expand the adoption of the coin, which has not lived up to expectations.
The government hopes the proposed reform to SEC regulations will help attract more investors in the digital and economic sectors and stimulate economic growth.
Tinubu said, “We will also encourage the CBN to expand the use of our digital currency, the eNaira.”
The manifesto's release coincides with Nigerians' increasing interest in crypto assets, as Google search data indicates a strong appetite for stablecoins.
Nigerians' interest in crypto is reflected in the CBN’s milder position toward stablecoins. The apex bank recently published a research report titled “Nigeria’s Payment System Vision 2025” exploring the creation of a new framework to introduce a stablecoin in Nigeria.
View full text