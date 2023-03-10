copy link
Starbucks Sells 2,000 NFTs in Just 20 Minutes — but No Free Coffee Included
Benzinga - Mehab Qureshi
2023-03-10 18:03
Starbucks Odyssey on Thursday unveiled its first set of paid-for NFTs, called “digital stamps,” which were sold out in under 20 minutes.
What Happened: The Starbucks NFT program is invitation-only, offering customers the chance to take part in activities such as quizzes and in-store purchases to earn Stamps. These Stamps can then be collected and even resold on the cryptocurrency-trading platform, Nifty Gateway.
The 2,000-item "Siren Collection" features a version of Starbucks' Siren, with each stamp valued at $100.
Odyssey said that it offers customers “immersive coffee experiences” by taking part in games, quizzes and making purchases. However, the much-anticipated free coffee is not cited as a possible reward.
Starbucks launched its Odyssey program on the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) blockchain and aims to make the experience friendly for non-crypto natives, emphasizing the ability to purchase Stamps with only a credit card.
Price Action: At the time of writing, MATIC was trading at $0.98, down 6.86% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.
