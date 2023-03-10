copy link
Cryptocurrency Market Cap Dropped Below $1 Trillion
TheNewsCrypto - Pavithra
2023-03-10 08:13
- The current crypto market capitalization is $928,980,961,277.
- The market has fallen $72 billion low.
Global cryptocurrency market has fallen down below the long-maintained $1 trillion market cap. The present crypto market capitalization is $928,980,961,277, which is quite frightening. Trading volume in the last 24 hours is $68,881,759,540.
Crypto Market Cap (Source: CMC)
If the crypto scenario is studied excluding the Bitcoin (BTC) contribution, the market cap is $544 billion. Whereas, yesterday it was in the margin of $580 billion. The contribution of BTC in the market cap is 41.48%, and Ethereum’s (ETH) contribution is 18.54%. Other coins and tokens in the top 10 cryptos provide an average of 23% contribution.
Apart from these, the other 22,830 tokens identified by CoinMarketCap present only 17% of the total $900 billion market capitalization. The price of the cryptos is also plunging down. BTC has dipped to $19K and ETH is at $1,410.
