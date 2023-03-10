Forkast 500 NFT Index Slides, Polygon Blockchain NFT Sales Jump Nearly 250%

The Forkast 500 NFT Index fell in Asia trading on Friday morning, with sales on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, the two biggest for non-fungible tokens, slipping back. Polygon, the third biggest, saw a sales surge. The index dipped 1.12% to 4,187.01 in the 24 hours through 9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong. The index by Forkast.news data partner CryptoSlam is a measure of the performance of the global NFT market based on 500 eligible smart contracts.

Fast facts

Global NFT sales slipped 1.58% to US$27.3 million, while the number of unique buyers rose 9.75% to 80,017, according to data from CryptoSlam.

Sales on Ethereum, the leading blockchain network for NFTs, slumped 46.71% to US$21.1 million in the past 24 hours, but the total number of on-chain transactions increased 5% to 104,849. The Forkast ETH NFT Composite – which measures the performance of the Ethereum NFT market through 250 smart contracts – edged down 1.36% to 1,395.69.

Solana, the second largest NFT blockchain, saw sales decline 33.7% to US$2.59 million. The Forkast SOL NFT Composite — measuring the performance of the Solana NFT market through 100 smart contracts — lost 2% to 1,160.70

NFT sales on the third largest Polygon network jumped 246.45% to US$2.56 million. .

Sales by NFT type were led by Coinllectibles, the art and auction-focused NFT project on Polygon, with over US$2 million from 25 transactions in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum-based Otherdeed NFT sales surged 131% in the last 24 hours to US$1.57 million, recording the second highest in volume with 288 transactions and 451 unique buyers. Otherdeed NFTs represent virtual plots of land within the Otherside metaverse.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection placed third in sales, rising 104% to US$1.4 million in the 24 hours leading up to Friday morning in Asia. It had 13 transactions and 35 unique buyers.

Garden Point Issue 1, the Ethereum-based NFT collection from Web3 comic publishing platform Kometh, was the most traded collection during the last day with 19,912 transactions worth US$338,781 and including 6,289 unique buyers. “Garden Point” is the latest web-comic published on Kometh, where NFT holders get exclusive access to the content, according to the platform’s website.

