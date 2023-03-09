Bitcoin Slumps to $20K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Shiver on Biden's New Crypto Tax Scheme: Analyst Sees 'Euphoric' Bears At This Level

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Slumps to $20K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Shiver on Biden's New Crypto Tax Scheme: Analyst Sees 'Euphoric' Bears At This Level

Benzinga - Mehab Qureshi
2023-03-10 02:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Major coins traded in the red on Thursday evening after President Joe Biden's new budget proposal that could potentially levy a 30% tax on electricity costs for cryptocurrency miners.
CryptocurrencyGains(+/-)Price
Bitcoin-7.94%$20,027
Ethereum-7.42%$1,424
Dogecoin-9%$0.065
What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) quickly regained some of its lost ground late and was hovering at about $20,040, down 7.94% over the past 24 hours.
After hitting a record high of over $69,000 in November 2021, Bitcoin tumbled shortly thereafter and continued to decline throughout 2022, reaching around $16,600 at the start of 2023. However, early February saw a powerful rally, taking Bitcoin to over 50% gains in one year to a price point of $25,000.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fared similarly to Bitcoin and was also down about 7.42% to change hands below $1,450. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trading at $0.065, down 9% in the last 24 hours.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market capitalization stood at $929 billion, a decrease of 6.68% over the last day.
U.S. equities fell sharply on Thursday as financial stocks took a hit and investors braced for a potentially market-shaping payroll report due out on Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both ended the day down 1.85% and 2.05%, respectively.
See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies
News Highlights: According to a Treasury Department supplementary budget explainer paper released on Thursday, any firm using resources to mine digital assets would be subject to an excise tax amounting to 30% of the costs of electricity used. This proposed tax would be implemented after the end of the year, and the rate would be phased in steadily over three years — 10% a year — until it reaches the maximum rate of 30% by the third year. Additionally, crypto miners would be required to report the amount and type of electricity used, as well as the value of that electricity.
Federal Reserve's top regulatory official, Michael Barr, on Thursday, emphasized the "potential transformative" effects of cryptocurrency technology on the financial system–but highlighted the need for "guardrails" to ensure these effects are realized. He cautioned that recent market turmoil surrounding crypto has illustrated the risks it could pose to traditional banks while noting that regulatory measures have been put in place to encourage caution.
Analyst Notes: “The fight for survival did not last long for Silvergate Capital. After the close, Silvergate Capital announced its intent to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate the Bank in an orderly manner and in accordance with applicable regulatory processes. Bitcoin is lower and getting very close to the February lows. This remains a tough environment for crypto given the fallout from Silvergate Capital, so Bitcoin could see further selling pressure test the $20,000 level,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Michael van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, said that Bitcoin is taking the low and there is a lot of liquidity being taken, hence the recent acceleration seen in both Bitcoin and Ethereum. He believes that Bitcoin could hit the $20,400 low and then its surge could be accompanied by bearish euphoria. He also notes that the RSI analysis has already finished resetting.
Almost a month ago people wanted to get into #Bitcoin, and rushed over each other.
Price has dropped 20% since then, which is the time you should start accumulating, and not when things have been rallying massively.
Countertrade your emotions.
— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) March 9, 2023
Analyst Carl From The Moon said Bitcoin has formed a falling wedge. This pattern has a 70% chance to break up.
JUST IN: #Bitcoin formed a falling wedge. This pattern has a 70% chance to break up.
— Carl From The Moon (@TheMoonCarl) March 9, 2023
Santiment noted that with Bitcoin breaching $20,600 and altcoins falling even faster, the crypto community is dialing its focus back to BTC. This marks the highest ratio of BTC vs altcoin discussions since July 2022, a sign that Fear is prevailing in the markets.
😓 With #Bitcoin hitting $20.6k & #altcoins plummeting even faster, crowds are focusing back on $BTC. This is the highest ratio of BTC vs alt discussions since July, 2022. High Bitcoin discourse is a fear sign, which historically can turn around markets.
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 9, 2023
Read Next: Web3 Token Surpasses Bitcoin, Ethereum In Weekly Gains With 33% Surge On Microsoft Tie-Up
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text